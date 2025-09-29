GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended by IIT Guwahati

Image: AI
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the last date for registration with a late fee for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied for GATE 2026 can apply through the official portal, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, before October 6. According to the official website, the last date with a late fee is October 9.
IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 examination on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The results are scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2026.
To be eligible, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, or humanities from a recognised institution. Students studying in the third year or higher of these programmes are also eligible to apply. The qualifying degree must be recognised as equivalent to professional programmes like BE, B.Tech, B.Arch, or B.Planning by the Ministry of Education (MoE), AICTE, UGC, or UPSC.
The fees vary based on the candidate's category and the application deadline. During the regular application period, the fees are as follows:
There will be a total of 30 papers in GATE 2026. A new sectional paper on Energy Science (XE-I) is being introduced in the Engineering Science (XE) paper. Candidates can appear for only one or a maximum of two papers. The combinations of two papers must be chosen from the list of combinations. If a candidate appears for two papers, they will have to fill out only one application form. The GATE 2026 papers will be in English and will be entirely objective-type.
