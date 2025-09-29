Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended by IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati has extended the last date for GATE 2026 registrations. Students can now apply by visiting the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

GATE 2026 registration date extended, IIT Guwahati GATE 2026, gate2026.iitg.ac.in registration, GATE 2026 application last date,

Image: AI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the last date for registration with a late fee for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied for GATE 2026 can apply through the official portal, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, before October 6. According to the official website, the last date with a late fee is October 9.

When will the exam be conducted?

IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 examination on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The results are scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, or humanities from a recognised institution. Students studying in the third year or higher of these programmes are also eligible to apply. The qualifying degree must be recognised as equivalent to professional programmes like BE, B.Tech, B.Arch, or B.Planning by the Ministry of Education (MoE), AICTE, UGC, or UPSC.

Registration Fees

The fees vary based on the candidate's category and the application deadline. During the regular application period, the fees are as follows:

  • ₹1,000 per paper for SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates.
  • ₹2,000 per paper for all other categories.
  • ₹1,500 per paper for SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates with a late fee.
  • ₹2,500 per paper for all other categories.

How to Apply?

  • Candidates should visit the official GATE 2026 website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • Fill in the required information and fees for registration
  • Once the form is submitted, candidates should download the page for future reference

Exam Pattern

There will be a total of 30 papers in GATE 2026. A new sectional paper on Energy Science (XE-I) is being introduced in the Engineering Science (XE) paper. Candidates can appear for only one or a maximum of two papers. The combinations of two papers must be chosen from the list of combinations. If a candidate appears for two papers, they will have to fill out only one application form. The GATE 2026 papers will be in English and will be entirely objective-type.

Education News

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 12:30 pm

Education News / GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended by IIT Guwahati

