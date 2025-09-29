GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended by IIT Guwahati

There will be a total of 30 papers in GATE 2026. A new sectional paper on Energy Science (XE-I) is being introduced in the Engineering Science (XE) paper. Candidates can appear for only one or a maximum of two papers. The combinations of two papers must be chosen from the list of combinations. If a candidate appears for two papers, they will have to fill out only one application form. The GATE 2026 papers will be in English and will be entirely objective-type.