GATE Admit Card Release Date Changed from 2nd January, Find Details Here

Admit Card Initially Scheduled for 2 January 2025 Earlier announcements indicated that the GATE admit cards would be released on 2 January 2025. This release date has now been postponed. According to the latest updates, the admit cards will be available from 7 January 2025. Candidates should monitor the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in , for updates.

Required Details for Accessing the Admit Card To download the admit card, students will require their registration number and password. Without these details, candidates will not be able to access their admit cards. Therefore, it is important to keep these details readily available to check the admit card as soon as it is released.