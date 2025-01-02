GATE Admit Card Release Date Changed from 2nd January, Find Details Here

scriptGATE Admit Card Release Date Changed from 2nd January, Find Details Here | Latest News | Patrika News
GATE Admit Card 2025: The admit cards for the GATE 2025 examination, scheduled for February 2025, were expected to be released today, 2nd January 2025. However, the release has been postponed.

Jan 02, 2025

GATE Admit Card 2025 (गेट एडमिट कार्ड)
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is conducting the GATE examination this year. The admit cards for the February 2025 examination, initially scheduled for release on 2 January 2025, have been postponed. The latest update indicates that the admit cards will now be released on 7 January 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to access their admit cards using their registration number and password once released.
GATE Admit Card Releasing Date Postponed

Admit Card Initially Scheduled for 2 January 2025

Earlier announcements indicated that the GATE admit cards would be released on 2 January 2025. This release date has now been postponed. According to the latest updates, the admit cards will be available from 7 January 2025. Candidates should monitor the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, for updates.

Required Details for Accessing the Admit Card

To download the admit card, students will require their registration number and password. Without these details, candidates will not be able to access their admit cards. Therefore, it is important to keep these details readily available to check the admit card as soon as it is released.

How to Download the GATE Admit Card 2025

  • Once the admit cards are released, you can access them using the following process:
  • Visit the official website mentioned above.
  • Locate the admit card link on the homepage.
  • Click on the link and log in.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the admit card for future reference.

