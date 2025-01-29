GATE Exam: 1st and 2nd February’s GATE and JAM Exams Shifted to New Centres in Lucknow Instead of Prayagraj, See Notice

Exam to be held in Lucknow instead of Prayagraj IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi stated in a release that they received numerous applications from candidates expressing difficulty in reaching exam centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (UP), due to expected large crowds. The Mahakumbh is expected to draw massive crowds on 1 and 2 February. Therefore, the Prayagraj exam centres for the GATE and JAM exams have been shifted to Lucknow.

Download Admit Cards GATE and JAM admit cards have been released. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards from the GOAPS portal – goaps.iitr.ac.in/login – for GATE 2025 and the JOAPS portal – joaps.iitd.ac.in/login – for JAM 2025. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without an admit card. All candidates must bring their photo ID, as uploaded in the online application form and mentioned on the admit card, for identification purposes. Carefully check the details of the new exam centre while downloading the admit card.