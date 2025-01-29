scriptGATE Exam: 1st and 2nd February’s GATE and JAM Exams Shifted to New Centres in Lucknow Instead of Prayagraj, See Notice | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

GATE Exam: 1st and 2nd February’s GATE and JAM Exams Shifted to New Centres in Lucknow Instead of Prayagraj, See Notice

GATE Exam Centre Changed: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced a change of exam centres for candidates who were scheduled to appear for the entrance examination in Prayagraj.

New DelhiJan 29, 2025 / 12:58 pm

Patrika Desk

GATE Exam
GATE Exam Centre Changed: IIT Roorkee is conducting the GATE 2025 exam on 1 & 2 February and 15 & 16 February. IIT Delhi has announced a change of exam centres for candidates who were to appear for the entrance exam in Prayagraj. Due to the Mahakumbh, the GATE 2025 exams scheduled for 1 & 2 February and the JAM 2025 exam scheduled for 2 February in Prayagraj will now be held in Lucknow. However, the dates remain unchanged.

Exam to be held in Lucknow instead of Prayagraj

IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi stated in a release that they received numerous applications from candidates expressing difficulty in reaching exam centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (UP), due to expected large crowds. The Mahakumbh is expected to draw massive crowds on 1 and 2 February. Therefore, the Prayagraj exam centres for the GATE and JAM exams have been shifted to Lucknow.

Download Admit Cards

GATE and JAM admit cards have been released. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards from the GOAPS portal – goaps.iitr.ac.in/login – for GATE 2025 and the JOAPS portal – joaps.iitd.ac.in/login – for JAM 2025. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without an admit card. All candidates must bring their photo ID, as uploaded in the online application form and mentioned on the admit card, for identification purposes. Carefully check the details of the new exam centre while downloading the admit card.

News / Education News / GATE Exam: 1st and 2nd February’s GATE and JAM Exams Shifted to New Centres in Lucknow Instead of Prayagraj, See Notice

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maha Kumbh: Ambulance Driver Reports 12-18 Deaths, CM Yogi Warns Against Rumours

National News

Maha Kumbh: Ambulance Driver Reports 12-18 Deaths, CM Yogi Warns Against Rumours

in 3 hours

Maha Kumbh Stampede Sparks Social Media Outrage, Raising Questions Over Administration

National News

Maha Kumbh Stampede Sparks Social Media Outrage, Raising Questions Over Administration

in 3 hours

Maha Kumbh stampede kills over 17, bodies rushed in ambulances

National News

Maha Kumbh stampede kills over 17, bodies rushed in ambulances

in 3 hours

Four murdered with swords, accused found hiding in MP hotel

Crime

Four murdered with swords, accused found hiding in MP hotel

17 hours ago

Latest Education News

UPPSC 2025 Exam Calendar Released: Dates for Lecturer, Assistant Registrar, and Other Exams Announced

Education News

UPPSC 2025 Exam Calendar Released: Dates for Lecturer, Assistant Registrar, and Other Exams Announced

in 4 hours

AICTE Scholarship for Engineering Students: Eligibility and Details

Education News

AICTE Scholarship for Engineering Students: Eligibility and Details

17 hours ago

GTU 2025 Winter Session Results Announced

Results

GTU 2025 Winter Session Results Announced

19 hours ago

Rajasthan to enact law to prevent suicides among students

Political

Rajasthan to enact law to prevent suicides among students

13 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.