9 August 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Golden Opportunity for Graduate Candidates: RPSC SI Applications Open Tomorrow

Applications for 1015 posts under RPSC SI Vacancy 2026 will commence on 10 August 2025. Learn about the eligibility criteria, application deadline, exam pattern, and the complete selection process.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

RPSC SI Vacancy 2026
RPSC SI Vacancy 2026 (Image: Gemini)

RPSC SI Vacancy 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced recruitment for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander. This is a great opportunity for graduate candidates preparing for government jobs. A total of 1015 posts will be filled under this recruitment process. The application process will commence on 10 August 2025 and will continue until 8 September 2025.

Number of Vacancies

This recruitment drive includes a total of 1015 posts, encompassing both Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander positions.

Application and Examination Dates

Application Start Date: 10 August 2025
Application Deadline: 8 September 2025
Tentative Examination Date: 5 April 2026

Exam Pattern and Selection Process

Candidates will first have to take a written examination followed by an interview. The written examination will consist of two papers, each carrying 200 marks, and will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Eligibility and Age Limit

  • A graduation degree from any recognised university is mandatory.
  • Final-year students can also apply, but they must complete their degree before the interview.
  • Age Limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 25 years as on 1 January 2026.
  • Special Relaxation: Considering the 2021 recruitment, an additional relaxation of 3 years has been provided in the age limit.

The examination will be held in April 2026; therefore, candidates have approximately eight months to prepare. Success in this examination can be enhanced through a proper strategy, regular practice, and solving previous year's question papers.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 05:24 pm

English News / Education News / Golden Opportunity for Graduate Candidates: RPSC SI Applications Open Tomorrow
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.