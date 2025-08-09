Golden Opportunity for Graduate Candidates: RPSC SI Applications Open Tomorrow

RPSC SI Vacancy 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced recruitment for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander. This is a great opportunity for graduate candidates preparing for government jobs. A total of 1015 posts will be filled under this recruitment process. The application process will commence on 10 August 2025 and will continue until 8 September 2025.
This recruitment drive includes a total of 1015 posts, encompassing both Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander positions.
Application Start Date: 10 August 2025
Application Deadline: 8 September 2025
Tentative Examination Date: 5 April 2026
Candidates will first have to take a written examination followed by an interview. The written examination will consist of two papers, each carrying 200 marks, and will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
The examination will be held in April 2026; therefore, candidates have approximately eight months to prepare. Success in this examination can be enhanced through a proper strategy, regular practice, and solving previous year's question papers.