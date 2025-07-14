14 July 2025,

Monday

Education News

Railway Coach Factory Hiring 10th and 12th Pass Candidates

This recruitment process will not include a written examination. Selection will be based entirely on shortlisting. This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

Railway Coach Factory Vacancy
Railway Coach Factory Vacancy(Image-Freepik)

Railway Coach Factory Vacancy: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), a unit under the Indian Railways, has announced a recruitment drive for a large number of apprentice positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. A total of 1010 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applications commenced on 12 July and will continue until 11 August.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Candidates applying for this recruitment must have at least passed Class 10. Additionally, candidates who have passed Class 12 with science subjects or possess an ITI certificate are also eligible to apply. This recruitment is open to both freshers and ex-ITI candidates. Regarding the age limit, the candidate's minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 22 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government regulations.

Selection Process

This recruitment process will not involve any written examination. Selection will be entirely based on shortlisting. This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination. Fresher candidates will receive a stipend based on their qualifications:
Class 10 pass freshers: ₹6000 per month
Class 12 pass freshers: ₹7000 per month
Ex-ITI candidates: ₹7000 per month

How to Apply

  • To apply, candidates must first visit the official website apprenticeblw.in.
  • Click on the relevant recruitment link available on the website and register.
  • Then fill in all the required information such as name, email ID, mobile number, etc. Upload scanned copies of your birth certificate, qualifications, and other necessary documents.
  • Pay the registration fee and submit the form.
  • After successfully applying, keep a printout of the application for your records.

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 04:55 pm

Education News / Railway Coach Factory Hiring 10th and 12th Pass Candidates
