Good News: B.Com Graduates in 67 Chhattisgarh Colleges to be Eligible for B.Ed

Chhattisgarh Education News: From the new academic year 2026-27, B.Com students from across the state will be able to pursue B.Ed degrees in Bhilai district.

Feb 25, 2025

Patrika Desk

CG News: From the new academic year 2026-27, B.Com students across Chhattisgarh will be able to pursue B.Ed in Bhilai district. Sixty-seven colleges across the state, including nine in Durg district and fifteen in the division, have applied to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to start B.Com B.Ed courses.

This special B.Ed course in B.Com will only be offered in colleges that already offer B.Com undergraduate studies. Furthermore, necessary procedures have been expedited by Hemchand Yadav University. This will be a four-year course, in which students who have studied commerce in school can take admission. They will receive B.Com training for the first three years, after which the B.Com B.Ed course will begin. Meanwhile, they will also be taught about teaching learning and various aspects of B.Ed.
In fact, the NCTE is offering this course only to those colleges in the district that have more than 10 years of experience in B.Ed. In addition, their college has already been teaching at the undergraduate level in the core subject. This course has not been offered to any new college in the division. The NCTE had sought information in 10 points regarding the commencement of the new course. Almost all the colleges had applied, but around 12 to 15 B.Ed colleges were found eligible for this.

Now ITPE, not Integrated

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has issued a circular in this regard. The course has been named Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITPE). The NCTE had previously approved the operation of an integrated B.Ed to a college in Durg district. This course was run for several years, but now this will be its last year. From next year, the integrated B.Ed course will be discontinued and the ITPE course will be implemented in its place.
While previously only one college in the district offered a four-year B.Ed, the monopoly will end and students will have more college options. Previously, students pursuing a general B.Ed did not get a commerce specialisation during faculty selection; they were merged into arts subjects. With the new course, B.Com students will now be helped to become teachers in their core subjects.

Course under NEP

The NCTE has decided to offer this course only to the old colleges. In this regard, all the large groups of Durg district will come under this purview. The NCTE has stated that it is necessary to have BA, BSc and B.Com at the undergraduate level in colleges. That is, where there is B.Com, ITPE B.Com B.Ed will start.
Similarly, where there is no BA, that college will not get approval for BA B.Ed. Generally, only one or two institutions in the district do not offer BA education. Apart from this, almost all colleges conduct this course. A similar arrangement has been made for BSc B.Ed.

Course Structure

ITPE includes BA-B.Ed, BSc-B.Ed, and B.Com-B.Ed. The new curriculum will be run according to the National Education Policy and the Teacher Education National Curriculum Framework 2021. Also, this curriculum has been prepared to keep in mind the school curricula operated under the 5-3-3-4 framework issued by NEP. The NCTE has said that the recognition of colleges currently running integrated B.Ed will also be renewed along with the new course.

Admissions to old courses closed

The NCTE issued a public notice on February 16 in this regard. According to this, the academic year 2024-25 is the final year of the currently running BA B.Ed and BSc B.Ed courses. Admissions to these courses will not be held from the year 2025-26. ITPE will be implemented from the year 2025-26. Information about this will be sent to the State Educational Research and Training Council, Raipur, around March. The NCTE has started the process of preparing the syllabus for the new course.

