Good News: Funding Approved for Girls' College; Two Faculties to Start Next Session

Similarly, until the availability of personnel on posts of laboratory assistants, book lifters, and class IV employees, either regularly or through the society, these posts will be filled through a private company. Meanwhile, the necessary materials for the college will be procured using the budget provision available in the Directorate of Collegiate Education in the financial year 2025-26. This includes furniture, equipment, a photocopier, and computers. The college will operate from a temporary building.

A sum of ₹4.50 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the college building. Until the building is constructed, permission has been granted to operate the college in a private building. It is understood that the UIT is searching for land for the women’s college.