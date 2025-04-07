scriptGood News: Funding Approved for Girls' College; Two Faculties to Start Next Session | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Good News: Funding Approved for Girls' College; Two Faculties to Start Next Session

The state government has approved the opening of a girls’ college in Alwar city in the 2025-26 budget announcement. This college has received financial approval.

AlwarApr 07, 2025 / 03:01 pm

Patrika Desk

The state government has approved the opening of a women’s college in Alwar city in the budget announcement 2025-26. This college has received financial approval. In the first year, the college will operate two faculties. This college will be under the Rajsesh Society. Until the availability of personnel under the society, subject matter experts will be employed on a need basis in the new college under the Vidya Sanbal model.
Similarly, until the availability of personnel on posts of laboratory assistants, book lifters, and class IV employees, either regularly or through the society, these posts will be filled through a private company. Meanwhile, the necessary materials for the college will be procured using the budget provision available in the Directorate of Collegiate Education in the financial year 2025-26. This includes furniture, equipment, a photocopier, and computers. The college will operate from a temporary building.
A sum of ₹4.50 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the college building. Until the building is constructed, permission has been granted to operate the college in a private building. It is understood that the UIT is searching for land for the women’s college.

News / Education News / Good News: Funding Approved for Girls' College; Two Faculties to Start Next Session

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heatwave Breaks Records: Temperatures Soar Past 45°C, IMD Issues Warning

National News

Heatwave Breaks Records: Temperatures Soar Past 45°C, IMD Issues Warning

in 1 hour

IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

UP News

IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

in 5 hours

Rajasthan: BJP Leader Critically Injured in Attack

Political

Rajasthan: BJP Leader Critically Injured in Attack

in 5 hours

Sensex plunges 3,900 points at open, Nifty below 21,800 in market crash

Business

Sensex plunges 3,900 points at open, Nifty below 21,800 in market crash

in 20 minutes

Latest Education News

AI Surveillance in UPPSC Exam: Cheating, Gadget Detection Trigger Alarm

Education News

AI Surveillance in UPPSC Exam: Cheating, Gadget Detection Trigger Alarm

in 4 hours

RPSC Announces Recruitment for Assistant Electrical Inspector and Junior Chemist Posts

Education News

RPSC Announces Recruitment for Assistant Electrical Inspector and Junior Chemist Posts

in 4 hours

Tanushka Singh: IAF's First Woman Fighter Pilot in Jaguar Squadron

Education News

Tanushka Singh: IAF's First Woman Fighter Pilot in Jaguar Squadron

in 4 hours

Student's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide

Crime

Student's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.