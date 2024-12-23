Schools to Close for Six Days: Winter Break Announced

scriptSchools to Close for Six Days: Winter Break Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh Announces Five-Day Winter Break A five-day winter break has been declared in Madhya Pradesh.

BhopalDec 23, 2024 / 10:25 am

Teachers, students, and parents in Madhya Pradesh can breathe a sigh of relief! The Madhya Pradesh government has announced winter holidays for all government and private schools. The School Education Department has declared a winter break from 31 December 2024 to 4 January 2025. Orders have been issued to this effect. Children will now be able to enjoy the New Year celebrations without interruption.

– Winter holidays will be from 31 December 2024 to 4 January 2025.

– As 5 January 2025 falls on a Sunday, the holiday will effectively extend to six days for students and teachers.
– Regular classes will resume on 6 January 2025.

Banks across Madhya Pradesh will also be closed on 25 December. Christmas Day is a major holiday in December, often referred to as a significant day, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. On this occasion, schools, colleges, banks, and other educational institutions remain closed.

