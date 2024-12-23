Schools to Close for Six Days: Winter Break Announced

Important Dates – Winter holidays will be from 31 December 2024 to 4 January 2025. – As 5 January 2025 falls on a Sunday, the holiday will effectively extend to six days for students and teachers.

– Regular classes will resume on 6 January 2025. Bank Holidays Banks across Madhya Pradesh will also be closed on 25 December. Christmas Day is a major holiday in December, often referred to as a significant day, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. On this occasion, schools, colleges, banks, and other educational institutions remain closed.