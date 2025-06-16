Google AI Course: Free Online Course with Certificate

Google now provides free AI courses accessible to anyone, regardless of technical background. These courses are accessible anytime, anywhere, via computer or mobile device. Upon completion, Google provides a certificate, enhancing professional profiles. Key Features of the Google AI Course 1. Generative AI Course – Designed for beginners, this course explains generative AI, how tools like ChatGPT and DALL·E work, and their everyday applications. Completion takes approximately one hour.

2. How AI Models Work – This course explores the inner workings of AI models, effective prompting techniques, and responsible AI usage. Ideal for those seeking a deeper understanding of AI. 3. AI Workshop for Business – This workshop demonstrates how businesses can leverage AI tools to enhance customer engagement, save time, and boost growth.

How to Access the Google AI Course Google hosts these courses on its AI learning website. Access them directly via: ai.google/learn-ai-skills grow.google/ai Upon visiting the site, select the desired course and click “Get Started” or “Learn More”.

Note – Some courses are hosted on Coursera. Create a free account and select “Audit Mode” or “Free Enrollment” to access the course without payment. Why Take the Google AI Course? Google’s free AI courses offer accessible skill development, culminating in a Google-certified certificate beneficial for career advancement. The online, flexible format allows self-paced learning. Experts believe these courses provide valuable job opportunities and career growth.

Don’t miss this opportunity to upskill and secure your place in future technologies. Google’s free AI course can transform your career without any financial investment.