scriptGoogle AI Course: Free Online Course with Certificate | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Google AI Course: Free Online Course with Certificate

Free Upskilling Opportunity If you’re looking to build a future in cutting-edge technologies and upskill yourself, don’t miss this opportunity. Google’s free AI course could change your career trajectory without costing a single penny.

Jun 16, 2025 / 01:16 pm

Patrika Desk

google artificial intelligence course online free with certificate, google ai course free, google ai course certificate, free ai courses by google, ai courses online free, best ai courses online free

Google AI Course Free (Image Source: AI)

Google AI Course: Free Access to the Future

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the digital age, impacting businesses, education, healthcare, and creative industries. However, many are deterred by the perceived difficulty, cost, or technical prerequisites. Google’s initiative offers a solution.
Google now provides free AI courses accessible to anyone, regardless of technical background. These courses are accessible anytime, anywhere, via computer or mobile device. Upon completion, Google provides a certificate, enhancing professional profiles.

Key Features of the Google AI Course

1. Generative AI Course – Designed for beginners, this course explains generative AI, how tools like ChatGPT and DALL·E work, and their everyday applications. Completion takes approximately one hour.
2. How AI Models Work – This course explores the inner workings of AI models, effective prompting techniques, and responsible AI usage. Ideal for those seeking a deeper understanding of AI.

3. AI Workshop for Business – This workshop demonstrates how businesses can leverage AI tools to enhance customer engagement, save time, and boost growth.

How to Access the Google AI Course

Google hosts these courses on its AI learning website. Access them directly via:

ai.google/learn-ai-skills

grow.google/ai

Upon visiting the site, select the desired course and click “Get Started” or “Learn More”.
Note – Some courses are hosted on Coursera. Create a free account and select “Audit Mode” or “Free Enrollment” to access the course without payment.

Why Take the Google AI Course?

Google’s free AI courses offer accessible skill development, culminating in a Google-certified certificate beneficial for career advancement. The online, flexible format allows self-paced learning. Experts believe these courses provide valuable job opportunities and career growth.
Don’t miss this opportunity to upskill and secure your place in future technologies. Google’s free AI course can transform your career without any financial investment.

News / Education News / Google AI Course: Free Online Course with Certificate

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

World

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

in 3 hours

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

World

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

in 30 minutes

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

in 12 minutes

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

Hardoi

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

Bihar to Begin NEET 2025 Counselling Soon for 1630 MBBS and BDS Seats

Education News

Bihar to Begin NEET 2025 Counselling Soon for 1630 MBBS and BDS Seats

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Police to Drop Urdu, Persian from Recruitment Process

Education News

Rajasthan Police to Drop Urdu, Persian from Recruitment Process

16 hours ago

IGNOU launches first Master’s programme in Home Science

Education News

IGNOU launches first Master’s programme in Home Science

18 hours ago

Rajasthan BSTC 2025 Results: Check Pre-DElEd Scores Now via Direct Link

Education News

Rajasthan BSTC 2025 Results: Check Pre-DElEd Scores Now via Direct Link

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.