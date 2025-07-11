Government Job: National Chemical and Fertilisers Limited Recruitment 2025

RCFL Vacancy 2025: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited (RCFL), Mumbai, has released an official notification for recruitment to various technical and non-technical positions.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 74 vacancies, including important roles such as Technician Trainee, Junior Fireman, Boiler Operator, and Nurse Grade-II. The online application process commenced on 9 July 2025.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official RCFL website, rcfltd.com, until 5 PM on 25 July 2025. After submitting their applications, candidates will have until 9 August 2025 to download a copy of their application form.
Educational qualifications vary for each position. For example:
For the Operator (Chemical) Trainee position, a BSc (Chemistry) degree is required, and passing the NCVT exam in AO (CP) Trade is mandatory.
For Junior Fireman, a 10th-pass certificate along with a 6-month fireman course is mandatory.
For Technician positions, a diploma in the relevant subject and BOAT apprenticeship are mandatory.
Age relaxation is provided to reserved categories as per regulations.
The maximum age limit is 35 years for SC/ST candidates.
33 years for OBC candidates,
and 36 years for SC candidates applying for the Nurse position.
Pay Scale
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary commensurate with their position.
Technician and Operator Trainees will receive ₹22,000 to ₹60,000,
Firemen will receive ₹18,000 to ₹42,000,
and Nurses will receive ₹22,000 to ₹60,000.
Regarding the application fee, it is ₹700 for the General and OBC categories. SC, ST, women, and ex-servicemen are fully exempted from the fee. Candidates falling under these categories will not be required to pay any application fee.