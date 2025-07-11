11 July 2025,

Friday

Government Job: National Chemical and Fertilisers Limited Recruitment 2025

RCFL Recruitment 2025: Candidates can apply for RCFL recruitment by visiting the official website by 5 PM on 25 July 2025. After submitting their applications, candidates will be able to download a copy of their application form until 9 August 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 11, 2025

RCFL Recruitment 2025
RCFL Recruitment 2025(Image-Freepik)

RCFL Vacancy 2025: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited (RCFL), Mumbai, has released an official notification for recruitment to various technical and non-technical positions.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 74 vacancies, including important roles such as Technician Trainee, Junior Fireman, Boiler Operator, and Nurse Grade-II. The online application process commenced on 9 July 2025.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official RCFL website, rcfltd.com, until 5 PM on 25 July 2025. After submitting their applications, candidates will have until 9 August 2025 to download a copy of their application form.

Sarkari Naukri: Educational Qualifications

Educational qualifications vary for each position. For example:

For the Operator (Chemical) Trainee position, a BSc (Chemistry) degree is required, and passing the NCVT exam in AO (CP) Trade is mandatory.
For Junior Fireman, a 10th-pass certificate along with a 6-month fireman course is mandatory.
For Technician positions, a diploma in the relevant subject and BOAT apprenticeship are mandatory.

Age Limit and Salary

Age relaxation is provided to reserved categories as per regulations.

The maximum age limit is 35 years for SC/ST candidates.
33 years for OBC candidates,
and 36 years for SC candidates applying for the Nurse position.

Pay Scale
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary commensurate with their position.

Technician and Operator Trainees will receive ₹22,000 to ₹60,000,
Firemen will receive ₹18,000 to ₹42,000,
and Nurses will receive ₹22,000 to ₹60,000.

RCFL Vacancy 2025: Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, it is ₹700 for the General and OBC categories. SC, ST, women, and ex-servicemen are fully exempted from the fee. Candidates falling under these categories will not be required to pay any application fee.

