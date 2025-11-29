Government Jobs: After Health Department, Cooperative Department Announces Huge Vacancies

Government Jobs Following the formation of the new government in Bihar, recruitment for vacant posts in various departments has commenced. After the Health Department, the Cooperation Department will now recruit for 1,089 posts. The notification for these positions has been sent to the concerned commission. This information was shared by Cooperation Minister Dr. Pramod Kumar during a conversation with journalists. He stated that the department has been instructed to fill these vacancies promptly. Earlier, the minister had reviewed departmental vacancies on Friday, and after the review, a total of 1,089 posts' notifications were sent to the respective commissions. Prior to this, the Health Department had issued vacancies for over 32,000 posts.