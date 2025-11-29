Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Government Jobs: After Health Department, Cooperative Department Announces Huge Vacancies

Government Jobs: Following the Health Department, the Cooperation Department in Bihar is soon to announce vacancies for 1,089 vacant posts. For this, the department has sent requisitions for 537 posts to the Bihar Public Service Commission and 552 posts to the Staff Selection Commission.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

MP Government Job Alert

Government Jobs in Bihar (Image: Patrika)

Government Jobs Following the formation of the new government in Bihar, recruitment for vacant posts in various departments has commenced. After the Health Department, the Cooperation Department will now recruit for 1,089 posts. The notification for these positions has been sent to the concerned commission. This information was shared by Cooperation Minister Dr. Pramod Kumar during a conversation with journalists. He stated that the department has been instructed to fill these vacancies promptly. Earlier, the minister had reviewed departmental vacancies on Friday, and after the review, a total of 1,089 posts' notifications were sent to the respective commissions. Prior to this, the Health Department had issued vacancies for over 32,000 posts.

Recruitment for These Posts

Notifications for 31 Assistant Registrars, 4 District Audit Officers (total 35 posts), and 502 Cooperative Extension Officers have been sent to the Bihar Public Service Commission. Additionally, notifications for 198 Auditor posts, 7 Stenographer posts, 257 Lower Division Clerk posts, and 90 Office Attendant posts have been sent to the Bihar Staff Selection Commission. The Cooperation Minister said that advertisements for these positions will be published soon.

Recruitment in Cooperation Department for These Posts









































PostVacancies
Assistant Registrar31
District Audit Officer04
Assistant Registrar31
Cooperative Extension Officer502
Auditor198
Stenographer07
Lower Division Clerk257
Office Attendant90

Employment is the Government's Top Priority

It was informed that 5 gazetted officers (Assistant Registrars) selected through the 69th Bihar Public Service Commission are being sent to BIPARD, Gaya for a mandatory four-week pre-service training as part of the fourth phase. Cooperation Minister Pramod Kumar stated that providing employment to the youth is the government's priority and swift action will be ensured. The availability of qualified officers and staff for all positions in the department will enable better implementation of schemes and further improve the departmental work culture.

Recruitment in Health Department for These Posts

















































































DepartmentVacant Posts
Dentist808
A-Grade Nurse11,389
Nursing Tutor498
Pharmacist2,473
Dresser3,326
Lab Technician2,969
X-Ray Technician1,232
Technician242
OT Assistant1,683
Dental Technician702
From NHM7,600
Eye Assistant220
AYUSH Doctor1,504
ANM5,006
Specialist Doctor36
General Doctor449
CHO216
General Physician663

Government Jobs: After Health Department, Cooperative Department Announces Huge Vacancies

