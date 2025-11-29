Government Jobs: After Health Department, Cooperative Department Announces Huge Vacancies

Government Jobs in Bihar (Image: Patrika)
Government Jobs Following the formation of the new government in Bihar, recruitment for vacant posts in various departments has commenced. After the Health Department, the Cooperation Department will now recruit for 1,089 posts. The notification for these positions has been sent to the concerned commission. This information was shared by Cooperation Minister Dr. Pramod Kumar during a conversation with journalists. He stated that the department has been instructed to fill these vacancies promptly. Earlier, the minister had reviewed departmental vacancies on Friday, and after the review, a total of 1,089 posts' notifications were sent to the respective commissions. Prior to this, the Health Department had issued vacancies for over 32,000 posts.
Notifications for 31 Assistant Registrars, 4 District Audit Officers (total 35 posts), and 502 Cooperative Extension Officers have been sent to the Bihar Public Service Commission. Additionally, notifications for 198 Auditor posts, 7 Stenographer posts, 257 Lower Division Clerk posts, and 90 Office Attendant posts have been sent to the Bihar Staff Selection Commission. The Cooperation Minister said that advertisements for these positions will be published soon.
|Post
|Vacancies
|Assistant Registrar
|31
|District Audit Officer
|04
|Assistant Registrar
|31
|Cooperative Extension Officer
|502
|Auditor
|198
|Stenographer
|07
|Lower Division Clerk
|257
|Office Attendant
|90
It was informed that 5 gazetted officers (Assistant Registrars) selected through the 69th Bihar Public Service Commission are being sent to BIPARD, Gaya for a mandatory four-week pre-service training as part of the fourth phase. Cooperation Minister Pramod Kumar stated that providing employment to the youth is the government's priority and swift action will be ensured. The availability of qualified officers and staff for all positions in the department will enable better implementation of schemes and further improve the departmental work culture.
|Department
|Vacant Posts
|Dentist
|808
|A-Grade Nurse
|11,389
|Nursing Tutor
|498
|Pharmacist
|2,473
|Dresser
|3,326
|Lab Technician
|2,969
|X-Ray Technician
|1,232
|Technician
|242
|OT Assistant
|1,683
|Dental Technician
|702
|From NHM
|7,600
|Eye Assistant
|220
|AYUSH Doctor
|1,504
|ANM
|5,006
|Specialist Doctor
|36
|General Doctor
|449
|CHO
|216
|General Physician
|663
