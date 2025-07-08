Government Jobs for Graduate Freshers: Applications Open 15 July, Salary up to ₹70,000

Gauhati High Court Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for graduate candidates preparing for government jobs. The Gauhati High Court has released a notification for recruitment to 367 posts of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA). This recruitment is for the district courts of 34 districts in Assam. The application process will begin on 15 July 2025 and online applications can be submitted until 31 July 2025.
Only candidates who have graduated (Graduation) in any subject from a recognised university can apply for this recruitment. In addition, the candidate must have knowledge of Assamese, the state language of Assam.
Basic computer knowledge is mandatory, along with a 3-month computer course certificate.
The candidate must possess a valid Employment Exchange Registration Number from the state of Assam.
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 40 years (for General Category)
Reserved categories will get relaxation as per government rules.
|Category
|Number of Posts
|Unreserved (UR)
|191
|SC
|30
|ST (Plain)
|42
|ST (Hill)
|20
|OBC/MOBC
|79
|Divyang (PwBD)
|5
|Total
|367
Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹14,000 to ₹70,000 per month, including a grade pay of ₹6200. Other government allowances will also be provided, which may increase the total salary further.
The recruitment process will have three stages.
Written Examination
Computer Skill Test
Interview (Viva)
The written examination will have a total of 120 questions and the duration of the examination will be 2 hours.
English: 50 marks
Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge: 30 marks
General Aptitude: 20 marks
Assamese Language: 20 marks
Each question will carry 1 mark and there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks.
For SC/ST candidates: ₹250
For all other categories: ₹500
The last date for fee payment is 5 August 2025.
Interested candidates can apply online from 15 July 2025 by visiting the official website of Gauhati High Court, ghconline.gov.in.