Education News

Government Jobs for Graduate Freshers: Applications Open 15 July, Salary up to ₹70,000

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2025: The Gauhati High Court has announced recruitment for Junior Administrative Assistant positions for graduate freshers. The application process will begin on 15 July 2025, and the salary will be up to ₹70,000. Eligible candidates can apply at ghconline.gov.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

Gauhati High Court Vacancy 2025

Gauhati High Court Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for graduate candidates preparing for government jobs. The Gauhati High Court has released a notification for recruitment to 367 posts of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA). This recruitment is for the district courts of 34 districts in Assam. The application process will begin on 15 July 2025 and online applications can be submitted until 31 July 2025.

Gauhati High Court Vacancy Eligibility: Who can apply?

Only candidates who have graduated (Graduation) in any subject from a recognised university can apply for this recruitment. In addition, the candidate must have knowledge of Assamese, the state language of Assam.

Basic computer knowledge is mandatory, along with a 3-month computer course certificate.

The candidate must possess a valid Employment Exchange Registration Number from the state of Assam.

Gauhati High Court Vacancy Age Limit: Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 40 years (for General Category)

Reserved categories will get relaxation as per government rules.

Details of Total Posts (Category-wise)







































CategoryNumber of Posts
Unreserved (UR)191
SC30
ST (Plain)42
ST (Hill)20
OBC/MOBC79
Divyang (PwBD)5
Total367

Gauhati High Court Vacancy Salary: What will be the salary?

Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹14,000 to ₹70,000 per month, including a grade pay of ₹6200. Other government allowances will also be provided, which may increase the total salary further.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will have three stages.

Written Examination

Computer Skill Test

Interview (Viva)

The written examination will have a total of 120 questions and the duration of the examination will be 2 hours.

English: 50 marks

Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge: 30 marks

General Aptitude: 20 marks

Assamese Language: 20 marks

Each question will carry 1 mark and there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Application Fee

For SC/ST candidates: ₹250

For all other categories: ₹500

The last date for fee payment is 5 August 2025.

Gauhati High Court Vacancy Apply Online: How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 July 2025 by visiting the official website of Gauhati High Court, ghconline.gov.in.

Related Topics

Education News

Government Jobs

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 09:51 am

Published on: 08 Jul 2025 09:51 am
