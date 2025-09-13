Government to Offer Rs 12,000 Annual Scholarship to Students of Classes 9-12; Applications Open Until 10 October

The application process for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scheme has begun. Students selected by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, can apply until October 10th. Under the scheme, students studying in classes 9 to 12 will be provided a scholarship of ₹12,000 per year.
Students must take a selection examination to receive the scholarship. It will have two sections—
Mental Ability Test (90 marks)
Scholastic Aptitude Test (90 marks)
The quota for Rajasthan state in this examination is 5471 students. District-wise and category-wise classification has been done for this.
This scholarship will help meritorious students from economically weaker sections to continue their studies.