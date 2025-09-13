Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Government to Offer Rs 12,000 Annual Scholarship to Students of Classes 9-12; Applications Open Until 10 October

The application process for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scheme has begun. Students selected by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, can apply until 10 October.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

Scholarship (Image: Patrika)

The application process for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scheme has begun. Students selected by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, can apply until October 10th. Under the scheme, students studying in classes 9 to 12 will be provided a scholarship of ₹12,000 per year.

Examination Required, Both Sections 90 Marks Each

Students must take a selection examination to receive the scholarship. It will have two sections—
Mental Ability Test (90 marks)
Scholastic Aptitude Test (90 marks)

State Quota: 5471

The quota for Rajasthan state in this examination is 5471 students. District-wise and category-wise classification has been done for this.

Merit Required, Minimum Marks Set

  • Inclusion in the district merit list is mandatory for selection.
  • General category applicants must score a minimum of 40%.
  • The minimum marks for SC and ST categories are 32%.
  • Disabled applicants will receive 3% reservation within their category.

This scholarship will help meritorious students from economically weaker sections to continue their studies.

13 Sept 2025 01:24 pm

