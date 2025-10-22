Govt Job 2025: Rajasthan Excise Department Announces 72 Vacancies for 12th Pass Candidates

Government Jobs (Image: AI)
RSSB Jamadar Grade II Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced recruitment for the post of Jamadar Grade-II in the Rajasthan Excise Department. A total of 72 vacancies have been announced under this recruitment. The application process for these posts began on October 17, 2025, and the last date to apply is November 15, 2025.
Out of these vacancies, 64 posts are for the non-scheduled area and 8 posts are for the scheduled area. Candidates must have passed the 12th grade to apply.
In addition to passing the 12th grade, applicants must possess an O-Level certificate in computer or a higher-level course. Furthermore, in terms of physical standards, the height requirement for men is 168 centimetres and for women, it is 152 centimetres. The minimum age to apply is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories.
The application fee is ₹600 for General and Creamy Layer OBC/MBC candidates, while it is ₹400 for Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, and Divyang (differently-abled) candidates.
Applications can only be submitted online. Candidates will first need to log in to the SSO portal and then complete the application process. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board.
