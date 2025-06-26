GPAT 2025 Results: Category-wise Cutoff Announced

What will be in the Scorecard? The scorecard will contain the candidate’s percentile, rank, and cut-off marks. This scorecard will be valid for three years. Note that the scorecard will not be sent by post or email; it can only be downloaded from the website for six months. NBEMS stated that candidates can view the GPAT 2025 final answer key and question paper on the website using their login ID on or after 4 July. The final answer key has been prepared after examining all objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key released on 29 May 2025.

Cut-off Details S.No. Category Cut-off Percentile Cut-off Score Cut-off Rank 1 UR 96.2390225 216 1820 2 UR-PwBD 63.119355 125 17766 3 EWS 90.9466021 172 4328 4 EWS-PwBD 48.3363955 100 24371 5 OBC 90.2231566 168 4648 6 OBC-PwBD 45.1956521 96 26009 7 SC 76.4496532 119 11127 8 SC-PwBD 40.7112415 84 26145 9 ST 55.457978 98 21027 10 ST-PwBD 51.1433541 80 23431 Category Non-PwBD PwBD Total General (GEN) – Non-EWS 628 34 662 General (GEN) – EWS 811 17 828 OBC-NCL (Central List) 2003 71 2074 SC 776 13 789 ST 360 1 361 Total 4578 136 4714 GPAT Result 2025: How many candidates qualified? According to NBEMS, a total of 4,714 candidates passed the GPAT 2025 exam this year. These candidates are now eligible for admission to M.Pharm courses. They may also be eligible for scholarships, if applicable.