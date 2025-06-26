GPAT 2025 Results: Category-wise Cutoff Announced

GPAT Result: This scorecard will contain the candidate’s percentile, rank, and cut-off marks. Furthermore, this scorecard will be valid for three years. Note that the scorecard will not be sent via post or email; instead, it can only be downloaded from the website for a period of six months.
GPAT Result 2025: The result of the Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was declared on Wednesday, 25 June. However, the scorecards are not yet available for download. The NBEMS (National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences) has informed that the GPAT 2025 scorecards will be available on the official website https://natboard.edu.in on or after 4 July 2025. Candidates can currently check the category-wise cut-offs.
What will be in the Scorecard?
The scorecard will contain the candidate’s percentile, rank, and cut-off marks. This scorecard will be valid for three years. Note that the scorecard will not be sent by post or email; it can only be downloaded from the website for six months. NBEMS stated that candidates can view the GPAT 2025 final answer key and question paper on the website using their login ID on or after 4 July. The final answer key has been prepared after examining all objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key released on 29 May 2025.
Cut-off Details
S.No.
Category
Cut-off Percentile
Cut-off Score
Cut-off Rank
1
UR
96.2390225
216
1820
2
UR-PwBD
63.119355
125
17766
3
EWS
90.9466021
172
4328
4
EWS-PwBD
48.3363955
100
24371
5
OBC
90.2231566
168
4648
6
OBC-PwBD
45.1956521
96
26009
7
SC
76.4496532
119
11127
8
SC-PwBD
40.7112415
84
26145
9
ST
55.457978
98
21027
10
ST-PwBD
51.1433541
80
23431
Category
Non-PwBD
PwBD
Total
General (GEN) – Non-EWS
628
34
662
General (GEN) – EWS
811
17
828
OBC-NCL (Central List)
2003
71
2074
SC
776
13
789
ST
360
1
361
Total
4578
136
4714
GPAT Result 2025: How many candidates qualified?
According to NBEMS, a total of 4,714 candidates passed the GPAT 2025 exam this year. These candidates are now eligible for admission to M.Pharm courses. They may also be eligible for scholarships, if applicable.