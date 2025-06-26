scriptGPAT 2025 Results: Category-wise Cutoff Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

GPAT 2025 Results: Category-wise Cutoff Announced

BharatJun 26, 2025 / 09:44 am

Patrika Desk

GPAT Result 2025

GPAT Result 2025(Image-Freepik)

GPAT Result 2025: The result of the Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was declared on Wednesday, 25 June. However, the scorecards are not yet available for download. The NBEMS (National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences) has informed that the GPAT 2025 scorecards will be available on the official website https://natboard.edu.in on or after 4 July 2025. Candidates can currently check the category-wise cut-offs.

What will be in the Scorecard?

The scorecard will contain the candidate’s percentile, rank, and cut-off marks. This scorecard will be valid for three years. Note that the scorecard will not be sent by post or email; it can only be downloaded from the website for six months. NBEMS stated that candidates can view the GPAT 2025 final answer key and question paper on the website using their login ID on or after 4 July. The final answer key has been prepared after examining all objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key released on 29 May 2025.

Cut-off Details

S.No.CategoryCut-off PercentileCut-off ScoreCut-off Rank
1UR96.23902252161820
2UR-PwBD63.11935512517766
3EWS90.94660211724328
4EWS-PwBD48.336395510024371
5OBC90.22315661684648
6OBC-PwBD45.19565219626009
7SC76.449653211911127
8SC-PwBD40.71124158426145
9ST55.4579789821027
10ST-PwBD51.14335418023431
CategoryNon-PwBDPwBDTotal
General (GEN) – Non-EWS62834662
General (GEN) – EWS81117828
OBC-NCL (Central List)2003712074
SC77613789
ST3601361
Total45781364714

GPAT Result 2025: How many candidates qualified?

According to NBEMS, a total of 4,714 candidates passed the GPAT 2025 exam this year. These candidates are now eligible for admission to M.Pharm courses. They may also be eligible for scholarships, if applicable.

