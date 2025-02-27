Gujarat Board Exams: 1.4 Million Students to Appear for 10th, 12th Board Exams Starting February 27th

The board exams, starting on 27 February 2025, will see 14.28 lakh candidates appearing. 1661 examination centres have been established for them. In March 2024, 15.38 lakh candidates were registered. All examination centres will be monitored through CCTV cameras. As per the usual practice, students will be given 15 minutes to fill in details on their answer sheets and read the question paper.

According to the action plan released by the GSEB for the board exams, this year 892,882 students have registered for the 10th standard, 423,909 for the 12th general stream, and 111,384 for the 12th science stream. This includes 762,495 regular students in the 10th standard, 364,859 regular students in the 12th general stream, and 100,813 in the 12th science stream. A total of 1,228,167 regular students have registered for the board exams. The number of repeaters is 115,260, isolated candidates 32,540, private candidates 39,609, and private repeaters 12,599. 989 examination centres have been set up for the 10th standard.

1.11 Lakh Students in 12th Science, 152 Examination Centres This year, 111,384 students will appear for the 12th science stream examination. 152 examination centres have been set up for them. Compared to last year, 20,689 fewer students have registered for the 12th science stream. In 2024, 132,073 students were registered. This includes 36,455 students in Group A, 64,338 in Group B, and 20 in Group AB. There are 2331 repeaters in Group A, 8138 in Group B, and 7 in Group AB. There are 98 isolated and 144 differently-abled candidates. The number of male students is 58,225 and female students is 53,159.

4.23 Lakh Candidates in 12th General Stream, 520 Centres This year, 423,909 students have registered for the 12th general stream. 520 examination centres have been set up for them. This includes 213,261 male and 210,648 female students. 364,859 regular students, 24,061 private students, 22,652 repeaters, and 8306 private repeaters will appear for the examination. 1822 differently-abled students and 4031 isolated students will also take the exam.

Highest Number of Students (8.31 Lakh) in 10th Science In the GSEB’s 10th board exams, starting on 27 February, the highest number of students registered is 831,068 in Science. The lowest number of students registered is 61,314 in Standard Mathematics. The number of students registered for Basic Mathematics is 784,078. In the 12th science stream, the highest number of students registered is 110,754 in Physics. The lowest number is 29,901 in English First Language. In the 12th general stream, the highest number of students registered is 356,559 in English Second Language. The lowest number is 30,294 in History.

In the 10th standard, the first paper will be Hindi, English, Gujarati, and other first languages. It will begin at 10:00 AM. In the 12th science stream, the first paper is Physics. The paper will start at 3:00 PM. In the 12th general stream, the first paper will be Cooperative Panchayat at 10:30 AM and Economics at 3:00 PM.