HAL Recruitment 2025: Over 300 ITI Apprentice Positions Available

Only candidates possessing a one-year or two-year ITI certificate from a recognised institution will be eligible for this apprenticeship recruitment. The required qualifications may differ for various positions.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

HAL Recruitment 2025
HAL Recruitment 2025(AI Generated Image-Gemini)

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released a recruitment notification for apprenticeships in various trades, including Electrician, Fitter, and Machinist. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 310 positions with eligible candidates. The application process commenced on 16 July 2025, and interested candidates can apply online until 2 September 2025.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates eligible for this apprenticeship recruitment are those who possess a one-year or two-year ITI certificate from a recognised institution. The required qualifications may differ for various positions. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification released by HAL before applying to obtain complete information regarding educational eligibility.

Application Process

To apply, candidates must first visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. They must then click on the relevant recruitment link on the homepage and register. After registration, candidates can log in and fill out the application form. After filling in all the necessary information, review the form and then submit it. If any application fee is stipulated, pay it on time.

Important Dates

Application Start: 16 July 2025
Last Date: 2 September 2025

Through this recruitment, HAL is providing ITI-qualified youth across the country with an opportunity to work in the public sector. This is an excellent opportunity for candidates who wish to pursue a career in the defence and aerospace sectors.

