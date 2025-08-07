Half of BPSC TRE 4 Vacancies to be Filled; Remaining Reserved for TRE 5

Important information has emerged regarding the BPSC TRE 4.0 exam. According to media reports, half of the total vacancies will be filled under BPSC TRE 4. The remaining seats will be reserved for BPSC TRE 5. It is speculated that a total of 100,000 positions were expected, with 50,000 vacancies allocated to BPSC TRE 4 and the remaining 50,000 to be released during BPSC TRE 5. This is significant news for candidates preparing to become teachers in Bihar.
Before releasing the teacher recruitment notification, the total number of vacancies is being compiled. The Education Department has requested reports from all districts on the vacant teaching positions from classes 1 to 12. The notification for BPSC TRE 4.0 will be issued after receiving district-wise vacancy information. Approximately 100,000 teaching vacancies are expected across the state for classes 1 to 12. Of these 100,000 vacancies, 50,000 could be allocated to BPSC TRE 4.0 and 50,000 reserved for BPSC TRE 5.0.
The government recently announced that the STET exam will not be conducted before BPSC TRE 4.0. Candidates who did not qualify for STET had hoped that it would be held before BPSC TRE 4.0, allowing them to participate in the BPSC exam. This decision has been a setback for lakhs of students. However, the government has confirmed that STET will be conducted before BPSC TRE 5.0.