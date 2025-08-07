Half of BPSC TRE 4 Vacancies to be Filled; Remaining Reserved for TRE 5

The government recently announced that the STET exam will not be conducted before BPSC TRE 4.0. Candidates who did not qualify for STET had hoped that it would be held before BPSC TRE 4.0, allowing them to participate in the BPSC exam. This decision has been a setback for lakhs of students. However, the government has confirmed that STET will be conducted before BPSC TRE 5.0.