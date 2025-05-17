Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 Released

How to Check Your Result
- First, open the official website bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in.
- On the website’s home page, click on the “Results” or “Click Here for Results of 10th Exam 2025” link.
- On the page that opens, find the link named “HBSE 10th Result 2025” and click on it.
- Then fill in the necessary information such as roll number and date of birth and press the “Submit” button.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen, including subject-wise marks and other details.
- Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.
Haryana Board Class 10th 2025 Topper ListThis year, the topper list saw intense competition. Several students shared ranks by scoring the same marks in first, second, and third positions.
- First Position (497 marks): 4 students
Mahi, New Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Ambala
Roma, CR Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar
Tania, CR Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar
- Second Position (496 marks): 6 students
Yogesh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Senior Secondary School, Kaithal
Rinku, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Panipat
Divyansh, SVM Senior Secondary School, Rohtak
Sunanya, Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Hisar
Deeksha, Sahi Ram Senior Secondary School, Rohtak
- Third Position (495 marks): 10 students
Mansi, Pragya High School, Rohtak
Ramma, Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Charkhi Dadri
Akshita, New Era High School, Charkhi Dadri
Garvita, Oxford Public School, Hisar
Khushboo, Baba Uddel Dev Public School, Hisar
Khushi, Shri Krishna Senior Secondary School, Rewari
Megha, Disha Public School, Bhiwani
Jeena Chauhan, Anand Public School, Karnal
Ishu, CR Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar