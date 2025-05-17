Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 Released

Haryana Board Result 2025 Direct Link How to Check Your Result First, open the official website bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in. On the website’s home page, click on the “Results” or “Click Here for Results of 10th Exam 2025” link. On the page that opens, find the link named “HBSE 10th Result 2025” and click on it. Then fill in the necessary information such as roll number and date of birth and press the “Submit” button. Your result will be displayed on the screen, including subject-wise marks and other details. Download the result and keep a printout for future reference. Haryana Board Class 10th 2025 Topper List This year, the topper list saw intense competition. Several students shared ranks by scoring the same marks in first, second, and third positions. This year, the topper list saw intense competition. Several students shared ranks by scoring the same marks in first, second, and third positions.

First Position (497 marks): 4 students Rohit, Oxford Public Senior Secondary School, Hisar

Mahi, New Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Ambala

Roma, CR Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar

Tania, CR Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar Second Position (496 marks): 6 students Akshit Sherawat, Ashadeep Adarsh High School, Panipat

Yogesh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Senior Secondary School, Kaithal

Rinku, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Panipat

Divyansh, SVM Senior Secondary School, Rohtak

Sunanya, Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Hisar

Deeksha, Sahi Ram Senior Secondary School, Rohtak Rohit, Oxford Public Senior Secondary School, HisarMahi, New Saraswati Senior Secondary School, AmbalaRoma, CR Senior Secondary School, JhajjarTania, CR Senior Secondary School, JhajjarAkshit Sherawat, Ashadeep Adarsh High School, PanipatYogesh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Senior Secondary School, KaithalRinku, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, PanipatDivyansh, SVM Senior Secondary School, RohtakSunanya, Adarsh Senior Secondary School, HisarDeeksha, Sahi Ram Senior Secondary School, Rohtak

Third Position (495 marks): 10 students Nidhi, SD Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Jind

Mansi, Pragya High School, Rohtak

Ramma, Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Charkhi Dadri

Akshita, New Era High School, Charkhi Dadri

Garvita, Oxford Public School, Hisar

Khushboo, Baba Uddel Dev Public School, Hisar

Khushi, Shri Krishna Senior Secondary School, Rewari

Megha, Disha Public School, Bhiwani

Jeena Chauhan, Anand Public School, Karnal

Ishu, CR Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar Nidhi, SD Kanya Mahavidyalaya, JindMansi, Pragya High School, RohtakRamma, Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Charkhi DadriAkshita, New Era High School, Charkhi DadriGarvita, Oxford Public School, HisarKhushboo, Baba Uddel Dev Public School, HisarKhushi, Shri Krishna Senior Secondary School, RewariMegha, Disha Public School, BhiwaniJeena Chauhan, Anand Public School, KarnalIshu, CR Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar

The Haryana Board Class 10th results have been excellent this year. Students from many districts have made their mark on the topper list, bringing glory to the state. Students should check their results promptly and contact their school for the official mark sheet.