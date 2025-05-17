scriptHaryana Board 10th Result 2025 Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 Released

Students can also check their Class 10th Result 2025 on the DigiLocker app or website, digilocker.gov.in.

May 17, 2025 / 03:41 pm

Patrika Desk

The Haryana Board has released the Class 10th results. The results can be viewed on the board’s official website, bseh.org.in. Students can also check their Class 10th Result 2025 on the DigiLocker app or website, digilocker.gov.in.
Haryana Board Result 2025 Direct Link

How to Check Your Result

  • First, open the official website bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in.
  • On the website’s home page, click on the “Results” or “Click Here for Results of 10th Exam 2025” link.
  • On the page that opens, find the link named “HBSE 10th Result 2025” and click on it.
  • Then fill in the necessary information such as roll number and date of birth and press the “Submit” button.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen, including subject-wise marks and other details.
  • Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

Haryana Board Class 10th 2025 Topper List

This year, the topper list saw intense competition. Several students shared ranks by scoring the same marks in first, second, and third positions.
  • First Position (497 marks): 4 students
Rohit, Oxford Public Senior Secondary School, Hisar
Mahi, New Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Ambala
Roma, CR Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar
Tania, CR Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar

  • Second Position (496 marks): 6 students
Akshit Sherawat, Ashadeep Adarsh High School, Panipat
Yogesh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Senior Secondary School, Kaithal
Rinku, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Panipat
Divyansh, SVM Senior Secondary School, Rohtak
Sunanya, Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Hisar
Deeksha, Sahi Ram Senior Secondary School, Rohtak
  • Third Position (495 marks): 10 students
Nidhi, SD Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Jind
Mansi, Pragya High School, Rohtak
Ramma, Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Charkhi Dadri
Akshita, New Era High School, Charkhi Dadri
Garvita, Oxford Public School, Hisar
Khushboo, Baba Uddel Dev Public School, Hisar
Khushi, Shri Krishna Senior Secondary School, Rewari
Megha, Disha Public School, Bhiwani
Jeena Chauhan, Anand Public School, Karnal
Ishu, CR Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar
The Haryana Board Class 10th results have been excellent this year. Students from many districts have made their mark on the topper list, bringing glory to the state. Students should check their results promptly and contact their school for the official mark sheet.

