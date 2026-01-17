RSSB Recruitment 2026: Excellent Opportunity for Rajasthan BSc Agriculture Degree Holders to Secure Government Jobs, Recruitment for Over 1000 Posts

Good news for the youth preparing for government jobs in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 1100 posts of Agriculture Supervisor. Along with this, the online application process has also started. This is a great opportunity for BSc Agriculture degree holders to get a job. Applications will be accepted online only, and the last date for submission has been set as February 4, 2026. One-Time Registration (OTR) will be mandatory before applying. After this, candidates can log in, fill in the required information, and submit the form.