17 January 2026,

Saturday

Education News

RSSB Recruitment 2026: Excellent Opportunity for Rajasthan BSc Agriculture Degree Holders to Secure Government Jobs, Recruitment for Over 1000 Posts

Only those candidates who possess a B.Sc (Agriculture) or B.Sc (Horticulture) degree from a recognised institution can apply for the Agriculture Supervisor post.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment(AI Image-ChatGpt)

Good news for the youth preparing for government jobs in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 1100 posts of Agriculture Supervisor. Along with this, the online application process has also started. This is a great opportunity for BSc Agriculture degree holders to get a job. Applications will be accepted online only, and the last date for submission has been set as February 4, 2026. One-Time Registration (OTR) will be mandatory before applying. After this, candidates can log in, fill in the required information, and submit the form.

Age Limit and Educational Qualification

Only those candidates who possess a B.Sc (Agriculture) or B.Sc (Horticulture) degree from a recognised institution can apply for the post of Agriculture Supervisor. Regarding the age limit for this recruitment, the minimum age has been set at 18 years and the maximum age at 40 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories and special categories will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General/OBC/MBC categories will have to pay ₹600, and SC/ST/Divyang candidates (Rajasthan residents) will have to pay ₹400 as application fee. The fee will be payable through online mode.

Details of Posts

A total of 1100 posts will be filled through this recruitment. This includes 944 posts in the Non-TSP area and 156 posts in the TSP area. For the selection process for this recruitment, candidates will be selected based on a written examination. A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the examination. Candidates who make it to the merit list will be called for document verification.

17 Jan 2026 05:19 pm

News / Education News / RSSB Recruitment 2026: Excellent Opportunity for Rajasthan BSc Agriculture Degree Holders to Secure Government Jobs, Recruitment for Over 1000 Posts

