NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment: Over 150 Vacancies Announced, Graduates Can Apply

For the post of Development Assistant, candidates must possess a graduate degree in any subject with at least 50% marks. However, for SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen, simply passing is sufficient. For Development Assistant (Hindi), candidates should have studied Hindi or English as the medium of instruction at the graduate level and have taken Hindi/English as an optional subject during their degree. Additionally, a good understanding of translation from English to Hindi and Hindi to English is necessary. The age of candidates applying for these posts should be between 21 and 35 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will also be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.