NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment: Over 150 Vacancies Announced, Graduates Can Apply

Good news for the youth dreaming of a government job in the banking sector. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced a new recruitment for the posts of Development Assistant under Group-B. A short notification regarding this recruitment has been released, and according to it, the online application process has begun on January 17, 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment can do so by visiting the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. The last date for application has been set as February 3, 2026.
A total of 162 posts will be filled through this NABARD vacancy. Out of these, 159 posts are for Development Assistant, while 3 posts are reserved for Development Assistant (Hindi). This opportunity is considered very important for candidates preparing for a permanent job in a government bank.
For the post of Development Assistant, candidates must possess a graduate degree in any subject with at least 50% marks. However, for SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen, simply passing is sufficient. For Development Assistant (Hindi), candidates should have studied Hindi or English as the medium of instruction at the graduate level and have taken Hindi/English as an optional subject during their degree. Additionally, a good understanding of translation from English to Hindi and Hindi to English is necessary. The age of candidates applying for these posts should be between 21 and 35 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will also be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.
The selection of candidates for this recruitment will be based on three stages. This includes Preliminary Examination (Prelims), Main Examination (Mains), and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates who clear all three stages will be finally selected.
