IBPS Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released: PO and Clerk Recruitment Exams Dates Announced

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026 (Image Source: Freepik)
Big news for the youth preparing for government jobs in the banking sector. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam calendar for the year 2026-27. Through this calendar, IBPS has announced the tentative dates for major examinations like PO, Clerk, and RRB. Based on these dates, students will now be able to prepare for the exams in a better way and on time.
According to the schedule released by IBPS, examinations for various posts in public sector banks will commence in November 2026.
The schedule for the recruitment of Officers and Office Assistants in Regional Rural Banks has also been finalised.
IBPS has stated that the application process this time will be completely online. Candidates will now have to follow some specific rules. While filling the form, candidates will have to upload their live photo from a mobile or webcam. Also, while signing, care must be taken that it is not in capital letters. The board has also set file sizes for photos and thumb impressions between 20 to 50 KB and for signatures between 10 to 20 KB.
It is important to note that this calendar released by IBPS is tentative. It may be subject to change depending on circumstances. For information related to eligibility, application fees, and recruitment notifications, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website ibps.in to stay updated.
