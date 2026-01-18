18 January 2026,

Sunday

Education News

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released: PO and Clerk Recruitment Exams Dates Announced

IBPS has released the exam calendar for 2026-27. Know when the Bank PO, Clerk, and RRB recruitment exams will be held.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026-27

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026 (Image Source: Freepik)

Big news for the youth preparing for government jobs in the banking sector. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam calendar for the year 2026-27. Through this calendar, IBPS has announced the tentative dates for major examinations like PO, Clerk, and RRB. Based on these dates, students will now be able to prepare for the exams in a better way and on time.

RRB Exam Dates 2026: Exam Schedule for Public Sector Banks

According to the schedule released by IBPS, examinations for various posts in public sector banks will commence in November 2026.

  • Probationary Officer (PO): The preliminary examination for the PO post will be conducted on November 21 and 22, 2026. The main examination will be held on December 20, 2026.
  • Specialist Officer (SO): This time, there will be no preliminary examination for the Specialist Officer posts. The selection process will be based directly on the main examination to be held on December 20, 2026.
  • Clerk (CSA): The preliminary examination for the Clerk cadre will be held on December 6, 12, and 13, 2026. Its main examination will be conducted on January 30, 2027.

IBPS PO Clerk Exam 2026: Important Dates for Regional Rural Banks (RRB)

The schedule for the recruitment of Officers and Office Assistants in Regional Rural Banks has also been finalised.

  • Officer Scale 1: The preliminary examination will be held on November 21 and 22, 2026.
  • Officer Scale 2 and 3: For these posts, only one main examination will be conducted on December 20, 2026.
  • Office Assistant (Clerk): The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 6, 12, and 13, 2026, while the main examination will be held on January 30, 2027.

Important Rules for Registration

IBPS has stated that the application process this time will be completely online. Candidates will now have to follow some specific rules. While filling the form, candidates will have to upload their live photo from a mobile or webcam. Also, while signing, care must be taken that it is not in capital letters. The board has also set file sizes for photos and thumb impressions between 20 to 50 KB and for signatures between 10 to 20 KB.

RRB Recruitment 2026: Advice for Candidates

It is important to note that this calendar released by IBPS is tentative. It may be subject to change depending on circumstances. For information related to eligibility, application fees, and recruitment notifications, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website ibps.in to stay updated.

Published on:

18 Jan 2026 11:17 am

