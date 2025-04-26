scriptHaryana CET 2025: Exam Likely in May | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Haryana CET 2025: Exam Likely in May

Haryana CET 2025: Over 4 million candidates are expected to apply for this year’s Common Eligibility Test (CET). This includes approximately 1.7 million candidates for Group D positions and 1.4 million for Group C positions.

Apr 26, 2025 / 04:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Haryana CET 2025: People who are waiting for the Haryana CET 2025 have a good news. The date for the Common Eligibility Test (CET), to be held for Group C and D government jobs in the state, is almost finalised. According to media reports, Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, held an important meeting with Himmat Singh, Chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), and other officials regarding this. Reports suggest that the CET exam may be conducted in the last week of May 2025, with the possibility of the exam being held between 28 and 30 May. In deciding the exam date, it was also considered that summer vacations in most schools in the state begin after 20 May.

To prevent any kind of cheating in the exam, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used for the first time. Instructions have also been given to ensure CCTV cameras, cold water facilities, and generators in case of power failure at all examination centres. A special control room will also be set up at the commission headquarters to monitor the exam.

More than 40 lakh candidates are expected to apply for this year’s CET. This includes approximately 17 lakh candidates for Group D and 14 lakh for Group C. The exam held in November 2022 saw around 11.5 lakh applicants, of whom 8 lakh participated. According to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, the one-time registration process may begin on 2 May. The portal is being prepared to ensure the successful completion of this registration so that candidates do not face technical problems. It is expected that the registration process will be completed by 20 May, and exam preparations will reach the final stage.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has already clarified in the Vidhan Sabha that the CET exam will be held in May. This will be a great opportunity for the lakhs of youth who have been waiting for this exam for a long time. This exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for Group “C” and Group “D” recruitments in the state.

