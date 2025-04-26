Haryana CET 2025: Exam Likely in May

Harayana CET Exam 2025: AI to be used in the exam for the first time To prevent any kind of cheating in the exam, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used for the first time. Instructions have also been given to ensure CCTV cameras, cold water facilities, and generators in case of power failure at all examination centres. A special control room will also be set up at the commission headquarters to monitor the exam.

Harayana CET 2025: Recorded number of candidates More than 40 lakh candidates are expected to apply for this year’s CET. This includes approximately 17 lakh candidates for Group D and 14 lakh for Group C. The exam held in November 2022 saw around 11.5 lakh applicants, of whom 8 lakh participated. According to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, the one-time registration process may begin on 2 May. The portal is being prepared to ensure the successful completion of this registration so that candidates do not face technical problems. It is expected that the registration process will be completed by 20 May, and exam preparations will reach the final stage.