HCL Recruitment: 209 Apprentice Positions Open, 10th Pass Eligible

Recruitment for these positions This recruitment drive will fill positions for Trade Apprentices, Technician Apprentices, and Graduate Apprentices. A total of 209 positions will be filled across these three categories. Eligibility Criteria Trade Apprentice: ITI certificate in a relevant trade (e.g., Electrician, Fitter, Welder, etc.) from a recognised institution.

Technician Apprentice: Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, or Electronics branch.

Graduate Apprentice: BE/B.Tech/BSc degree in Mining, Metallurgy, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering.

Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided for reserved categories. 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer).

Candidate Selection Process Selection will be based on a merit list, incorporating ITI and matriculation marks. This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Salary- Trade Apprentice: ₹8,000 – ₹9,000 per month

Technician Apprentice: ₹10,000 – ₹11,000 per month

Graduate Apprentice: ₹12,000 per month Selection will be based on a merit list, incorporating ITI and matriculation marks. This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination.₹8,000 – ₹9,000 per month₹10,000 – ₹11,000 per month₹12,000 per month