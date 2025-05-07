HCL Recruitment: 209 Apprentice Positions Open, 10th Pass Eligible

Recruitment for these positionsThis recruitment drive will fill positions for Trade Apprentices, Technician Apprentices, and Graduate Apprentices. A total of 209 positions will be filled across these three categories.
Eligibility CriteriaTrade Apprentice: ITI certificate in a relevant trade (e.g., Electrician, Fitter, Welder, etc.) from a recognised institution.
Technician Apprentice: Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, or Electronics branch.
Graduate Apprentice: BE/B.Tech/BSc degree in Mining, Metallurgy, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering.
Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided for reserved categories. 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer).
Candidate Selection ProcessSelection will be based on a merit list, incorporating ITI and matriculation marks. This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination.
Salary- Trade Apprentice: ₹8,000 – ₹9,000 per month
Technician Apprentice: ₹10,000 – ₹11,000 per month
Graduate Apprentice: ₹12,000 per month
How to Apply
- Visit the official HCL website at hindustancopper.com or the apprenticeship portal.
- Click on the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025” link to register.
- Fill out the application form and upload necessary documents such as photograph, signature, and certificates.
- Submit the application and download and keep a copy of the receipt.