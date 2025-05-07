scriptHCL Recruitment: 209 Apprentice Positions Open, 10th Pass Eligible | Latest News | Patrika News
HCL Recruitment: 209 Apprentice Positions Open, 10th Pass Eligible

HCL is recruiting for 209 apprenticeship positions across three categories: Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, and Graduate Apprentice.

May 07, 2025 / 04:13 pm

Patrika Desk

HCL Vacancy

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for young people seeking employment at Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL). The company has released an official notification for recruitment to a total of 209 positions for Trade, Technician, and Graduate Apprentices. The application process will commence on 19 May 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 2 June 2025.

Recruitment for these positions

This recruitment drive will fill positions for Trade Apprentices, Technician Apprentices, and Graduate Apprentices. A total of 209 positions will be filled across these three categories.

Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice: ITI certificate in a relevant trade (e.g., Electrician, Fitter, Welder, etc.) from a recognised institution.
Technician Apprentice: Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, or Electronics branch.
Graduate Apprentice: BE/B.Tech/BSc degree in Mining, Metallurgy, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering.
Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided for reserved categories. 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer).
HCL

Candidate Selection Process

Selection will be based on a merit list, incorporating ITI and matriculation marks. This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination.
Salary- Trade Apprentice: ₹8,000 – ₹9,000 per month
Technician Apprentice: ₹10,000 – ₹11,000 per month
Graduate Apprentice: ₹12,000 per month

How to Apply

  • Visit the official HCL website at hindustancopper.com or the apprenticeship portal.
  • Click on the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025” link to register.
  • Fill out the application form and upload necessary documents such as photograph, signature, and certificates.
  • Submit the application and download and keep a copy of the receipt.

