HCL Recruitment: 209 Vacancies, Apply Soon!

Recruitment for these many posts Through this recruitment, a total of 209 positions are to be filled. These include Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, and Graduate Apprentice positions. Eligibility Criteria For Trade Apprentice, an ITI certificate recognised by NCVT/SCVT in the relevant trade (such as electrician, fitter, welder, etc.) is required.

For Technician Apprentice, a diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, or Electronics Engineering is necessary.

For Graduate Apprentice, candidates must possess a BE/B.Tech/BSc degree in Mining, Metallurgy, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering.

The candidate’s age should be between 18 and 25 years. Relaxations will be given to reserved categories as per rules. 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer).

Selection Process and Stipend Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared according to academic qualifications. For Trade Apprentices, matriculation and ITI marks will be considered. Document verification and a medical test will be mandatory.

Trade Apprentice: ₹8,000 – ₹9,000 per month

Technician Apprentice: ₹10,000 – ₹11,000 per month

