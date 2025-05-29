scriptHCL Recruitment: 209 Vacancies, Apply Soon! | Latest News | Patrika News
HCL Recruitment: 209 Vacancies, Apply Soon!

HCL will select candidates based on a merit list prepared according to their educational qualifications. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 209 positions.

May 29, 2025 / 03:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is offering a great opportunity for young people seeking employment. A golden opportunity has arisen for those wishing to build a career at HCL. The company has released a notification for recruitment to a total of 209 positions for Trade, Technician, and Graduate Apprentices. Candidates can apply online until 2 June 2025. Only 4 days remain to apply. Therefore, interested and eligible youth should apply as soon as possible.

Recruitment for these many posts

Through this recruitment, a total of 209 positions are to be filled. These include Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, and Graduate Apprentice positions.

Eligibility Criteria

For Trade Apprentice, an ITI certificate recognised by NCVT/SCVT in the relevant trade (such as electrician, fitter, welder, etc.) is required.
For Technician Apprentice, a diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, or Electronics Engineering is necessary.
For Graduate Apprentice, candidates must possess a BE/B.Tech/BSc degree in Mining, Metallurgy, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering.
The candidate’s age should be between 18 and 25 years. Relaxations will be given to reserved categories as per rules. 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer).

Selection Process and Stipend

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared according to academic qualifications. For Trade Apprentices, matriculation and ITI marks will be considered. Document verification and a medical test will be mandatory.
Trade Apprentice: ₹8,000 – ₹9,000 per month
Technician Apprentice: ₹10,000 – ₹11,000 per month
Graduate Apprentice: ₹12,000 per month

How to Apply

To apply, first go to hindustancopper.com or the Apprenticeship India portal.
Go to the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025” section and register.
Fill out the application form and upload your photo, signature, and other necessary documents.
After submitting, download and save the application receipt.

