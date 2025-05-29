HCL Recruitment: 209 Vacancies, Apply Soon!

Recruitment for these many postsThrough this recruitment, a total of 209 positions are to be filled. These include Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, and Graduate Apprentice positions.
Eligibility CriteriaFor Trade Apprentice, an ITI certificate recognised by NCVT/SCVT in the relevant trade (such as electrician, fitter, welder, etc.) is required.
For Technician Apprentice, a diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, or Electronics Engineering is necessary.
For Graduate Apprentice, candidates must possess a BE/B.Tech/BSc degree in Mining, Metallurgy, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering.
The candidate’s age should be between 18 and 25 years. Relaxations will be given to reserved categories as per rules. 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer).
Selection Process and StipendCandidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared according to academic qualifications. For Trade Apprentices, matriculation and ITI marks will be considered. Document verification and a medical test will be mandatory.
Trade Apprentice: ₹8,000 – ₹9,000 per month
Technician Apprentice: ₹10,000 – ₹11,000 per month
Graduate Apprentice: ₹12,000 per month
How to ApplyTo apply, first go to hindustancopper.com or the Apprenticeship India portal.
Go to the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025” section and register.
Fill out the application form and upload your photo, signature, and other necessary documents.
After submitting, download and save the application receipt.