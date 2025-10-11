High-Paying Jobs: Roles That Didn’t Exist Five Years Ago Now Earn Lakhs

High Paying AI and Tech Jobs (Image Source: Chatgpt)
Best High Salary Jobs: The influence of AI is rapidly increasing across every sector. Due to AI, automation, and digital innovation, the job market is evolving faster than ever before. Jobs that were unheard of just 4-5 years ago now command salaries of lakhs of rupees. For professionals looking to secure their careers for the future, understanding these emerging roles is crucial.
Prompt engineers are paid more than ₹10–25 lakh annually for crafting the right prompts to optimise AI responses, especially for large language models. As AI systems like ChatGPT become integral to businesses, the demand for experts who can translate these into accurate machine outputs is growing.
Individuals in this profession develop and implement strategies for products powered by Large Language Models. Their annual salary is approximately $100,000 (around ₹83 lakh).
This role has become essential for customer satisfaction and long-term engagement. The job of a Customer Success Engineer is to ensure that customers can fully leverage SaaS (Software as a Service) and B2B products. They resolve customers' technical issues and enhance product usability.
As cybersecurity concerns escalate, the prominence of this position in safeguarding digital assets is increasing. With an annual salary of approximately ₹80 lakh, Digital Identity Managers manage and secure digital identities.
As companies seek cost-effective solutions to streamline workflows, there is a need for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Developers who can automate repetitive business processes using RPA tools to enhance efficiency. They receive an annual salary of approximately ₹90 lakh.
They design and oversee immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences for products or marketing campaigns. This is a popular field as AR is expanding beyond gaming into education, retail, and enterprise solutions, driving demand for creative technology. They earn an annual salary of approximately ₹70–80 lakh.
