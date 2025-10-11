Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

High-Paying Jobs: Roles That Didn’t Exist Five Years Ago Now Earn Lakhs

The world is changing rapidly, and with it, the nature of careers is also transforming. Today, there are many professions that were unimaginable just 5 years ago. However, these very jobs are now fetching salaries in the lakhs of rupees.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

High Paying AI and Tech Jobs (Image Source: Chatgpt)

Best High Salary Jobs: The influence of AI is rapidly increasing across every sector. Due to AI, automation, and digital innovation, the job market is evolving faster than ever before. Jobs that were unheard of just 4-5 years ago now command salaries of lakhs of rupees. For professionals looking to secure their careers for the future, understanding these emerging roles is crucial.

Prompt Engineer

Prompt engineers are paid more than ₹10–25 lakh annually for crafting the right prompts to optimise AI responses, especially for large language models. As AI systems like ChatGPT become integral to businesses, the demand for experts who can translate these into accurate machine outputs is growing.

Product Engineer

Individuals in this profession develop and implement strategies for products powered by Large Language Models. Their annual salary is approximately $100,000 (around ₹83 lakh).

Customer Success Engineer

This role has become essential for customer satisfaction and long-term engagement. The job of a Customer Success Engineer is to ensure that customers can fully leverage SaaS (Software as a Service) and B2B products. They resolve customers' technical issues and enhance product usability.

Cyber Security Expert

As cybersecurity concerns escalate, the prominence of this position in safeguarding digital assets is increasing. With an annual salary of approximately ₹80 lakh, Digital Identity Managers manage and secure digital identities.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Developer

As companies seek cost-effective solutions to streamline workflows, there is a need for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Developers who can automate repetitive business processes using RPA tools to enhance efficiency. They receive an annual salary of approximately ₹90 lakh.

AR Experience Manager

They design and oversee immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences for products or marketing campaigns. This is a popular field as AR is expanding beyond gaming into education, retail, and enterprise solutions, driving demand for creative technology. They earn an annual salary of approximately ₹70–80 lakh.

Education News

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 03:38 pm

Education News / High-Paying Jobs: Roles That Didn't Exist Five Years Ago Now Earn Lakhs

Education News

AI Curriculum to be Introduced in Indian Schools from Class 3 to 12

Education News

School Closed: Chhath Puja holidays announced in several states, know the duration

Education News

IIM Udaipur Launches BBA Course for 12th Pass Students, Admission Based on Board Marks

Education News

AISSEE 2026: Application Process Begins for Sainik School Admissions, Know Application Fees and Required Documents

Education News

Bihar STET Admit Card: How To Download Admit Card Directly

