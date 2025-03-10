scriptHoli 2025 School Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools Be Closed? | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Holi 2025 School Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools Be Closed?

School Holiday In March 2025: Holi is celebrated across India, but its impact is more pronounced in North India. Let’s find out how many days of holiday each state observes.

BharatMar 10, 2025 / 10:42 pm

Patrika Desk

School holiday in Holi 2025
This year, Holi is being celebrated on 14 March in most parts of India. Most schools will be closed for Holi. However, students are confused about the number of holiday days for Holi.

While Holi is celebrated across the country, its impact is more pronounced in North India. In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and several other states of North India, people start preparing for Holi a week or ten days in advance. Let’s find out how many days of holiday will be there in different states:

Rajasthan

Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Rajasthan. There may be a 3-day holiday in Rajasthan for Holi. Schools may remain closed for three consecutive days. However, for confirmed information, contact your school or college.

Uttar Pradesh

The Holi of Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh is famous throughout India. Therefore, there will be a Holi holiday on 13-14 March in UP.

Delhi: Holiday Duration

Schools in the national capital, Delhi, will be closed on 13-14 March. However, since many schools in Delhi follow a 5-day work week, the Holi holiday here may be longer. Schools in Delhi may remain closed until 16 March, resulting in a total of 4 days holiday.

Bihar and Jharkhand

Holi is also celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bihar and Jharkhand. Therefore, there will be a two-day holiday in both states.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools will also be closed for two days in Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal and Indore, the Holi holiday will be on 13-14 March.

Haryana and Punjab: School Closure

Similarly, in Haryana and Punjab, there will be a two-day holiday for the Holi festival.

News / Education News / Holi 2025 School Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools Be Closed?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

ED Raid: Cash Counting Machine Brought to Baghel’s Residence

Crime

ED Raid: Cash Counting Machine Brought to Baghel’s Residence

in 4 hours

Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

State

Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

3 hours ago

Gujarat scorches: Bhuj at 42°C, 11 cities cross 40°C mark

National News

Gujarat scorches: Bhuj at 42°C, 11 cities cross 40°C mark

in 4 hours

Three Girls Drown in Narmada Canal, Village Mourns

National News

Three Girls Drown in Narmada Canal, Village Mourns

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

Power Grid Announces 115 Managerial Positions: No Exam Required

Education News

Power Grid Announces 115 Managerial Positions: No Exam Required

10 hours ago

Rajasthan: Academic session ending, but government schools get no sports equipment or funds

Special

Rajasthan: Academic session ending, but government schools get no sports equipment or funds

10 hours ago

Top B.Ed Entrance Exams to Become a Teacher

Education News

Top B.Ed Entrance Exams to Become a Teacher

1 day ago

Bengaluru City University to be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University

News Bulletin

Bengaluru City University to be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.