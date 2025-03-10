Holi 2025 School Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools Be Closed?

Rajasthan Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Rajasthan. There may be a 3-day holiday in Rajasthan for Holi. Schools may remain closed for three consecutive days. However, for confirmed information, contact your school or college.

Uttar Pradesh The Holi of Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh is famous throughout India. Therefore, there will be a Holi holiday on 13-14 March in UP. Delhi: Holiday Duration Schools in the national capital, Delhi, will be closed on 13-14 March. However, since many schools in Delhi follow a 5-day work week, the Holi holiday here may be longer. Schools in Delhi may remain closed until 16 March, resulting in a total of 4 days holiday.

Bihar and Jharkhand Holi is also celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bihar and Jharkhand. Therefore, there will be a two-day holiday in both states. Madhya Pradesh Schools will also be closed for two days in Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal and Indore, the Holi holiday will be on 13-14 March.