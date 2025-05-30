Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Jobs Open for Class 7 Pass Youth, Check Dates and Details

Home Guard Bharti 2025: Total Number of Vacancies This recruitment drive is for both general and rural areas. A total of 1614 positions will be filled through this recruitment, distributed as follows:

General Home Guard: 1276 posts

Rural Male Home Guard: 169 posts

Rural Female Home Guard: 169 posts

Total Number of Posts: 1614

Jharkhand Home Guard Bharti: Eligibility Criteria Regarding educational qualifications, applicants must possess a minimum of a 7th or 10th-pass degree (from a recognised institution). A 10th-pass degree is required for some positions; otherwise, 7th pass is mandatory for all other posts. The age limit, as of 1 June 2025, should be between 19 and 40 years. Reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) candidates will receive age relaxation as per government regulations. Possessing technical skills such as driving, electrician, or cooking may provide an added advantage.

Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Selection Process Candidate selection will be through various stages, including Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Hindi writing test, and a technical proficiency test (if applicable). This will be followed by document verification. Detailed information can be found in the notification.