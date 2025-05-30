Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Jobs Open for Class 7 Pass Youth, Check Dates and Details

Home Guard Bharti 2025: Total Number of VacanciesThis recruitment drive is for both general and rural areas. A total of 1614 positions will be filled through this recruitment, distributed as follows:
General Home Guard: 1276 posts
Rural Male Home Guard: 169 posts
Rural Female Home Guard: 169 posts
Total Number of Posts: 1614
Jharkhand Home Guard Bharti: Eligibility CriteriaRegarding educational qualifications, applicants must possess a minimum of a 7th or 10th-pass degree (from a recognised institution). A 10th-pass degree is required for some positions; otherwise, 7th pass is mandatory for all other posts. The age limit, as of 1 June 2025, should be between 19 and 40 years. Reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) candidates will receive age relaxation as per government regulations. Possessing technical skills such as driving, electrician, or cooking may provide an added advantage.
Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Selection ProcessCandidate selection will be through various stages, including Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Hindi writing test, and a technical proficiency test (if applicable). This will be followed by document verification. Detailed information can be found in the notification.
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Application ProcessTo apply, first visit the official website: jhpolice.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on “New Registration” and enter your mobile number and captcha.
Login using your registration number and password.
Fill in personal information, educational qualifications, category, etc., in the form.
Upload your photograph and signature (JPG format, 50-100 KB).
Upload necessary documents such as mark sheets, Aadhaar card, domicile certificate, caste certificate, etc.
Pay the application fee (if applicable) online.