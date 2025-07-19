19 July 2025,

Saturday

Education News

Home Guard Recruitment on in Bihar, Jharkhand; To Open Soon in UP

The recruitment process for Home Guards is underway in three states – Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand – at different stages. Read the full story to know more.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

Home Guard Bharti
Home Guard Bharti(AI Generated Image-Gemini)

Home Guard Recruitment: The Home Guard recruitment process in Bihar is in its final stages. The process is underway for a total of 15,000 positions in the state. After the physical tests, the final merit list is now being released. Recently, the final merit lists for two more districts, Bhojpur and Lakhisarai, have been released. Previously, the lists for 10 other districts had already been released, meaning that the merit lists for a total of 12 districts have now been made public. Candidates who participated in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can check their merit status on the official website.

Recruitment for 44,000 Posts in Uttar Pradesh Soon

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to offer a major opportunity for the state's youth. There is a plan to recruit approximately 44,000 personnel in the Home Guard department. According to various reports, high-level approval has been received for this recruitment, and departmental preparations are in the final stages. It is expected that the recruitment process will begin in July 2025. Although the official notification has not yet been issued, there is a strong likelihood that it will be announced very soon. This is expected to provide employment to a large number of young people.

Application Process Completed for 1614 Posts in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Police Department had already issued a notification for recruitment to 1614 Home Guard positions in the state. A notable feature of this recruitment was that candidates who had passed class 7 were also given the opportunity to participate. The application process began on June 15th and is now complete. Candidates applied through the jhpolice.gov.in website. Preparations are now underway for the next stage of the selection process.

Thousands of Young People to Get Jobs

The Home Guard recruitment process is underway in different stages across the three states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. In Bihar, merit lists are being released; in Uttar Pradesh, preparations are underway to begin the recruitment process; and in Jharkhand, the application process is complete. These recruitments will provide thousands of young people with the opportunity for government jobs, giving a new direction to the unemployed youth of the states.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 05:24 pm

English News / Education News / Home Guard Recruitment on in Bihar, Jharkhand; To Open Soon in UP
