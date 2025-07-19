Home Guard Recruitment on in Bihar, Jharkhand; To Open Soon in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to offer a major opportunity for the state's youth. There is a plan to recruit approximately 44,000 personnel in the Home Guard department. According to various reports, high-level approval has been received for this recruitment, and departmental preparations are in the final stages. It is expected that the recruitment process will begin in July 2025. Although the official notification has not yet been issued, there is a strong likelihood that it will be announced very soon. This is expected to provide employment to a large number of young people.