How to Check AIBE Results: Answer Key Already Released

AIBE RESULT: This examination was conducted on 22 December 2024, comprising a total of 100 questions from 19 subjects. Subsequently, the provisional answer key was released on 28 December 2024.

BharatMar 07, 2025 / 03:53 pm

Patrika Desk

AIBE RESULT: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the final answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19). Candidates who appeared for the exam can view and download the final answer key from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The Bar Council also stated that a total of 28 questions have been withdrawn from the answer key, with 7 questions each from Set A, Set B, Set C, and Set D.

AIBE RESULT: Result to be Released

Now, it’s time for the results. To pass this exam, general and OBC category candidates must obtain at least 45 per cent marks, while the minimum percentage for SC-ST and differently-abled candidates is 40 per cent.

AIBE RESULT: How to Check the Result

First, visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the “AIBE 19 Result 2024-25” link on the home page.

Enter your roll number and submit.

View and download your result.
Take a printout of the result for future reference.

AIBE: Exam Date

The exam was conducted on 22 December 2024, with a total of 100 questions from 19 subjects. The provisional answer key was released on 28 December 2024, and objections were invited from 30 December 2024 to 10 January 2025. Candidates who filed objections had to pay a fee of ₹500 per objection. After examining these objections, the panel of experts released the final answer key.

AIBE RESULT: Purpose of the Exam

This exam is an eligibility test for law graduates who wish to practice law. Only candidates with a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from universities or colleges recognised by the BCI are eligible to appear for this exam. Upon passing the exam, candidates receive a certificate from the Bar Council, granting them the right to practice law in court.

