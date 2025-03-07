How to Check AIBE Results: Answer Key Already Released

AIBE RESULT: Result to be Released Now, it’s time for the results. To pass this exam, general and OBC category candidates must obtain at least 45 per cent marks, while the minimum percentage for SC-ST and differently-abled candidates is 40 per cent.

AIBE RESULT: How to Check the Result First, visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the “AIBE 19 Result 2024-25” link on the home page. Enter your roll number and submit. View and download your result.

Take a printout of the result for future reference. AIBE: Exam Date The exam was conducted on 22 December 2024, with a total of 100 questions from 19 subjects. The provisional answer key was released on 28 December 2024, and objections were invited from 30 December 2024 to 10 January 2025. Candidates who filed objections had to pay a fee of ₹500 per objection. After examining these objections, the panel of experts released the final answer key.