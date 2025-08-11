HPSC Announces 153 Assistant Engineer Vacancies for 2025

Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs. The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced vacancies for engineering positions in various departments of the state. This is a golden opportunity, especially for young people from a civil engineering background who are looking for government jobs. A total of 153 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. The online application process will commence on 12 August 2025, and applications can be submitted until 5 PM on 1 September 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting the official HPSC website at hpsc.gov.in.
A total of 153 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. This includes 80 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Public Works (B&R) Department; 47 posts of Municipal Engineer (Civil), Municipal Corporation and Urban Local Bodies Department; and 26 posts of Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil), Panchayati Raj and Panchayat Department.
Assistant Engineer (Civil)- A regular degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university is required. Part-time, evening class, distance education, or degrees from institutions not accredited by AICTE will not be accepted.
Municipal Engineer (Civil)- A degree or equivalent qualification in Civil Engineering is necessary. Knowledge of matriculation-level Hindi/Sanskrit is also required.
Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil)- A degree or equivalent qualification in Civil Engineering along with knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit up to matriculation or higher level is required.
Age Limit
Regarding the age limit for this recruitment, the age of the candidates applying should be between 18 and 42 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 September 2025. Reserved category candidates will get relaxation in the upper age limit as per rules.
Regarding the application fee for this recruitment, the application is completely free for all benchmark disabled persons (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana. Haryana SC, DSC, BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS and female candidates will have to pay ₹250. Haryana DESM candidates (SC, DSC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, EWS categories) will also have to pay ₹250. Haryana DESM candidates (UR category) and all other category candidates will have to pay ₹1000.