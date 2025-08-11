HPSC Announces 153 Assistant Engineer Vacancies for 2025

Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs. The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced vacancies for engineering positions in various departments of the state. This is a golden opportunity, especially for young people from a civil engineering background who are looking for government jobs. A total of 153 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. The online application process will commence on 12 August 2025, and applications can be submitted until 5 PM on 1 September 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting the official HPSC website at hpsc.gov.in.