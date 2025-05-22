HTET 2025 Exam Dates Announced

Exam to be held in two shiftsThe Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The second shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on both days.
HTET Admit Card: When will the admit cards be released?The admit cards for HTET 2024 are expected to be released 5 to 10 days before the exam. It is estimated that the admit cards may be released anytime between 16 July and 22 July. However, a specific date will be announced on the official website. Since the exam is on 26 and 27 July, the admit cards will be released beforehand.
HTET Admit Card 2025: How to download the HTET Admit Card-To access your admit card, first visit the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.
-Then go to the “Admit Card” section.
-Click on the HTET 2025 admit card link (once the link is active).
-Then enter your roll number and other necessary information.
-Submit the information and view your admit card on the screen.
-Download and take a printout.
HTET Exam Pattern: Know the exam patternNumber of questions: 150
Marks per question: 1
Total marks: 150
Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Negative marking: None
The question paper will include questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi and English language, General Knowledge, and subject-specific questions.