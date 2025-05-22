scriptHTET 2025 Exam Dates Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

HTET 2025 Exam Dates Announced

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while the second shift will be conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

May 22, 2025 / 05:34 pm

Patrika Desk

HTET Exam Date 2025

Photo Credit-Freepik(AI Image)

The new dates for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 have been announced. The exam will now be held on 26 and 27 July 2025. Exams for Primary Teacher (Level-1), Trained Graduate Teacher (Level-2), and PG Teacher (Level-3) will be conducted on these two days. The Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) has confirmed this. The exam was initially scheduled for December 2024, then postponed to February 2025. However, after a further change, it will now be held in July. After a long wait, candidates have finally received the new exam dates.

Exam to be held in two shifts

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The second shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on both days.

HTET Admit Card: When will the admit cards be released?

The admit cards for HTET 2024 are expected to be released 5 to 10 days before the exam. It is estimated that the admit cards may be released anytime between 16 July and 22 July. However, a specific date will be announced on the official website. Since the exam is on 26 and 27 July, the admit cards will be released beforehand.

HTET Admit Card 2025: How to download the HTET Admit Card

-To access your admit card, first visit the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.
-Then go to the “Admit Card” section.
-Click on the HTET 2025 admit card link (once the link is active).
-Then enter your roll number and other necessary information.
-Submit the information and view your admit card on the screen.
-Download and take a printout.

HTET Exam Pattern: Know the exam pattern

Number of questions: 150
Marks per question: 1
Total marks: 150
Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Negative marking: None
The question paper will include questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi and English language, General Knowledge, and subject-specific questions.

