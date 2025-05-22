HTET 2025 Exam Dates Announced

Exam to be held in two shifts The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The second shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on both days.

HTET Admit Card: When will the admit cards be released? The admit cards for HTET 2024 are expected to be released 5 to 10 days before the exam. It is estimated that the admit cards may be released anytime between 16 July and 22 July. However, a specific date will be announced on the official website. Since the exam is on 26 and 27 July, the admit cards will be released beforehand.

HTET Admit Card 2025: How to download the HTET Admit Card -To access your admit card, first visit the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.

-Then go to the “Admit Card” section.

-Click on the HTET 2025 admit card link (once the link is active).

-Then enter your roll number and other necessary information.

-Submit the information and view your admit card on the screen.

-Download and take a printout.