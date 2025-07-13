IAF Airmen Group Y Recruitment 2025: Medical Assistant Posts Open,

IAF Airmen Group Y Recruitment 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced recruitment for Group Y Medical Assistant positions. Online applications opened on 11 July 2025 and will close on 31 July 2025. Applicants should visit the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in, to apply. This recruitment is open to candidates who have passed 10+2 and hold a diploma or degree in Pharmacy.
For 12th applicants, a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English is required. For pharmacy candidates, a 12 qualification along with a Diploma or BSc (Pharmacy) degree is mandatory. Registration with the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) or the relevant state pharmacy council is also required.
For unmarried 12th pass candidates, the age should be between 2 July 2005 and 2 July 2009 (maximum 21 years). The maximum age limit for unmarried pharmacy degree holders is 24 years, and for married candidates, it is 23 years. For more information, please refer to the notification below.
The recruitment exam will be held on 25 September 2025. The provisional selection list will be released on 15 May 2026, and the final enrolment list will be released on 1 June 2026. The application fee is ₹550 with GST for all categories, payable online. Applicants must carefully fill in their name, date of birth, parents' names, educational qualifications, and other details during online application. Necessary documents must also be uploaded in the prescribed format.