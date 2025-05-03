IAS Officer Sujata Chaturvedi Appointed to Key UPSC Role

Bihar Cadre After clearing the UPSC CSE examination, Sujata Chaturvedi was assigned to the Bihar cadre. In Bihar, she served as Principal Secretary in the Finance Department, Commercial Tax Commissioner, Secretary in the Finance Department, and Vice Chairperson in the Urban Development Department.

Proficient in Four Languages Sujata Chaturvedi holds a BA in English and an MA in History from Nagpur University. She also earned an M. Phil in Public Administration and a diploma in the Russian language. She is fluent in several languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, and Russian.

State-Level Positions Held Principal Secretary, Finance Department

Commercial Tax Commissioner

Secretary, Finance Department

Vice Chairperson, Urban Development Department Central Government Positions Held Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports

Additional Secretary, DoPT

Regional Deputy Director General, UIDAI Significant Role in the Sports Department As Secretary of the Sports Department, Sujata Chaturvedi made several key decisions that contributed to the overall development of sports. These include hosting the annual Khelo India Games, the FIDE Chess Olympiad, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, and the implementation of a national sports repository system.