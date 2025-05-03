scriptIAS Officer Sujata Chaturvedi Appointed to Key UPSC Role | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

IAS Officer Sujata Chaturvedi Appointed to Key UPSC Role

May 03, 2025 / 04:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Sujata Chaturvedi, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was appointed as a new member of the UPSC just two months before her retirement. Let’s delve into her educational background and accomplishments.

A 1989 Batch IAS Officer

Sujata Chaturvedi is a 1989 batch IAS officer. Throughout her career, she has served in several key positions in both state and central governments. Prior to her UPSC appointment, she served as the Sports Secretary in New Delhi.

Bihar Cadre

After clearing the UPSC CSE examination, Sujata Chaturvedi was assigned to the Bihar cadre. In Bihar, she served as Principal Secretary in the Finance Department, Commercial Tax Commissioner, Secretary in the Finance Department, and Vice Chairperson in the Urban Development Department.

Proficient in Four Languages

Sujata Chaturvedi holds a BA in English and an MA in History from Nagpur University. She also earned an M. Phil in Public Administration and a diploma in the Russian language. She is fluent in several languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, and Russian.

State-Level Positions Held

  • Principal Secretary, Finance Department
  • Commercial Tax Commissioner
  • Secretary, Finance Department
  • Vice Chairperson, Urban Development Department

Central Government Positions Held

  • Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports
  • Additional Secretary, DoPT
  • Regional Deputy Director General, UIDAI

Significant Role in the Sports Department

As Secretary of the Sports Department, Sujata Chaturvedi made several key decisions that contributed to the overall development of sports. These include hosting the annual Khelo India Games, the FIDE Chess Olympiad, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, and the implementation of a national sports repository system.

UPSC Membership

The appointment of members to the UPSC is made in accordance with Article 316(2) of the Constitution. The UPSC can have a maximum of 10 members. The entire team is headed by the Chairperson of the UPSC. Currently, Preeti Sudan is the Chairperson of the UPSC.

