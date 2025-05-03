IAS Officer Sujata Chaturvedi Appointed to Key UPSC Role

Bihar Cadre After clearing the UPSC CSE examination, Sujata Chaturvedi was assigned to the Bihar cadre. In Bihar, she served as Principal Secretary in the Finance Department, Commercial Tax Commissioner, Secretary in the Finance Department, and Vice Chairperson in the Urban Development Department.
Proficient in Four Languages Sujata Chaturvedi holds a BA in English and an MA in History from Nagpur University. She also earned an M. Phil in Public Administration and a diploma in the Russian language. She is fluent in several languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, and Russian.
State-Level Positions Held
- Principal Secretary, Finance Department
- Commercial Tax Commissioner
- Secretary, Finance Department
- Vice Chairperson, Urban Development Department
Central Government Positions Held
- Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports
- Additional Secretary, DoPT
- Regional Deputy Director General, UIDAI
Significant Role in the Sports Department
As Secretary of the Sports Department, Sujata Chaturvedi made several key decisions that contributed to the overall development of sports. These include hosting the annual Khelo India Games, the FIDE Chess Olympiad, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, and the implementation of a national sports repository system.
UPSC Membership The appointment of members to the UPSC is made in accordance with Article 316(2) of the Constitution. The UPSC can have a maximum of 10 members. The entire team is headed by the Chairperson of the UPSC. Currently, Preeti Sudan is the Chairperson of the UPSC.