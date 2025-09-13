Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

IB ACIO Admit Cards 2025 Released: Download Directly via Link

A total of 3717 posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2 will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 1537 posts are reserved for the General category, 442 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 946 for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 566 for the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 226 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025
IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 (Image-Freepik)

An update regarding the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 has been released. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the admit card for the Tier-1 exam of the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) recruitment. Candidates appearing for this exam can download their admit cards from the official website, mha.gov.in. A direct link is also provided in this news article for downloading the admit card. The exam will be held on 16, 17, and 18 September.

Recruitment for 3717 Posts

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3717 posts for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2. The seat breakdown is as follows: 1537 for the General category, 442 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 946 for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 566 for the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 226 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025

Selection Process

The selection process for this recruitment involves both a written exam and an interview.
Written Exam:
Tier-I (Objective Test - 100 marks)
Candidates will be given 60 minutes for this stage. The exam will include questions on General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English, and General Studies.
Tier-II (Descriptive Exam - 50 marks)
This will have two parts: Essay writing (30 marks) and English comprehension and précis writing (20 marks).
Tier-III (Interview - 100 marks)
This stage will assess the candidates' personality and suitability.

Published on:

13 Sept 2025 04:52 pm

English News / Education News / IB ACIO Admit Cards 2025 Released: Download Directly via Link
