IB ACIO Admit Cards 2025 Released: Download Directly via Link

An update regarding the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 has been released. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the admit card for the Tier-1 exam of the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) recruitment. Candidates appearing for this exam can download their admit cards from the official website, mha.gov.in. A direct link is also provided in this news article for downloading the admit card. The exam will be held on 16, 17, and 18 September.