IB ACIO Exam 2025: Applications Open for 3717 Intelligence Bureau Posts

IB ACIO Exam 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has opened applications for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive positions, starting 19 July 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, www.mha.gov.in, until 10 August 2025. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply via the official website.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3717 vacancies. Category-wise vacancies are listed below:
General (UR): 1537 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 442 posts
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 946 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 566 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 226 posts
Applicants must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Basic computer knowledge is also mandatory.
Age Limit:
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 27 years
Age will be calculated as of 10 August 2025. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations.
To apply, first visit the official website, mha.gov.in.
Click on the ACIO recruitment link available on the homepage.
Register yourself.
Log in and fill out the application form.
Verify application details and pay the fee.
Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference.
The application fee is ₹650 for General, OBC, and EWS category male candidates. For all other categories, the fee is ₹550.
Candidate selection will be done in three stages.
Tier-I (Objective Exam – 100 marks)
Time: 60 minutes
Subjects: General Awareness, Mathematical Ability, Logical Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies
Tier-II (Descriptive Exam – 50 marks)
Essay Writing (30 marks)
English Language Comprehension and Précis Writing (20 marks)
Tier-III (Interview – 100 marks)
Evaluation of the candidate's personality and subject knowledge