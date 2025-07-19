19 July 2025,

Saturday

Education News

IB ACIO Exam 2025: Applications Open for 3717 Intelligence Bureau Posts

IB Vacancy: Applicants for this recruitment must possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university. Basic computer knowledge is also required.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

IB ACIO Exam 2025
IB ACIO Exam 2025(Image-Freepik)

IB ACIO Exam 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has opened applications for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive positions, starting 19 July 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, www.mha.gov.in, until 10 August 2025. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply via the official website.

IB ACIO Exam 2025: Recruitment for these positions

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3717 vacancies. Category-wise vacancies are listed below:

General (UR): 1537 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 442 posts
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 946 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 566 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 226 posts

IB ACIO Grade II Executive Vacancy: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Applicants must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Basic computer knowledge is also mandatory.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 27 years
Age will be calculated as of 10 August 2025. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations.

How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official website, mha.gov.in.
Click on the ACIO recruitment link available on the homepage.
Register yourself.
Log in and fill out the application form.
Verify application details and pay the fee.
Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference.

IB ACIO Exam Pattern: Application Fee and Selection Process

The application fee is ₹650 for General, OBC, and EWS category male candidates. For all other categories, the fee is ₹550.

Selection Process

Candidate selection will be done in three stages.

Tier-I (Objective Exam – 100 marks)

Time: 60 minutes
Subjects: General Awareness, Mathematical Ability, Logical Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies

Tier-II (Descriptive Exam – 50 marks)

Essay Writing (30 marks)
English Language Comprehension and Précis Writing (20 marks)

Tier-III (Interview – 100 marks)

Evaluation of the candidate's personality and subject knowledge

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 09:44 am

