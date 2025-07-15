15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: 3717 Grade II Executive Posts Open, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh

Candidates applying for these positions must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Basic computer knowledge is also mandatory.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025(AI Generated Image-Gemini)

IB ACIO Notification 2025: A significant opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs. The Intelligence Bureau (IB), a government intelligence agency of India, has announced a bumper recruitment drive for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive positions. A total of 3717 vacancies are being filled. This includes 1537 positions for the General category, 442 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 946 for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 566 for the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 226 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Applications will be accepted from 19 July 2025, with the last date for application set as 10 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process by visiting the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, www.mha.gov.in.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Basic computer knowledge is also mandatory. The minimum age limit for these positions is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 27 years. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government regulations.

Salary Details

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 under Level-7. In addition to this, dearness allowance, house rent allowance, and other allowances will also be provided.

Selection Process

Candidate selection will be a three-stage process. The first stage involves a written examination consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth 100 marks, covering current affairs, general knowledge, numerical aptitude, reasoning, and English. The second stage comprises a descriptive paper of 50 marks. The third and final stage is an interview of 100 marks.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

To apply, candidates should first visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, www.mha.gov.in.
Click on the IB ACIO recruitment link available on the website's homepage.
Register and then log in to fill out the application form.
Upload all necessary information and documents, such as photographs and signatures, in the correct format.
Pay the application fee online.
After submitting the form, keep a printout for your records.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 11:23 am

English News / Education News / IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: 3717 Grade II Executive Posts Open, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.