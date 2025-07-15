IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: 3717 Grade II Executive Posts Open, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh

IB ACIO Notification 2025: A significant opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs. The Intelligence Bureau (IB), a government intelligence agency of India, has announced a bumper recruitment drive for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive positions. A total of 3717 vacancies are being filled. This includes 1537 positions for the General category, 442 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 946 for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 566 for the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 226 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST).
Applications will be accepted from 19 July 2025, with the last date for application set as 10 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process by visiting the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, www.mha.gov.in.
Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Basic computer knowledge is also mandatory. The minimum age limit for these positions is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 27 years. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government regulations.
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 under Level-7. In addition to this, dearness allowance, house rent allowance, and other allowances will also be provided.
Candidate selection will be a three-stage process. The first stage involves a written examination consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth 100 marks, covering current affairs, general knowledge, numerical aptitude, reasoning, and English. The second stage comprises a descriptive paper of 50 marks. The third and final stage is an interview of 100 marks.
To apply, candidates should first visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, www.mha.gov.in.
Click on the IB ACIO recruitment link available on the website's homepage.
Register and then log in to fill out the application form.
Upload all necessary information and documents, such as photographs and signatures, in the correct format.
Pay the application fee online.
After submitting the form, keep a printout for your records.