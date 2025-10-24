IB Recruitment 2025: Multiple Tech Positions Open at IB, Salary Exceeding ₹1 Lakh, Know Essential Educational Qualifications

IB Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)
IB Recruitment 2025: A great job opportunity has once again emerged for young individuals in the Intelligence Bureau. The Intelligence Bureau (IB), which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a new recruitment notification. This time, the department has announced applications for 258 posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Technical), or ACIO Grade-II/Tech. The application process will commence on October 25, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply online until November 11, 2025. Interested candidates must visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in, to apply.
These posts include 90 vacancies in Computer Science and Information Technology, and 168 in Electronics and Communication. Out of the total 258 posts, 114 are reserved for the General category, 21 for EWS, 68 for OBC, 37 for SC, and 18 for ST candidates. Only those candidates who have appeared in GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025 and possess a valid scorecard will be eligible to apply for this recruitment.
Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must hold a B.E. or B.Tech degree in disciplines such as Electronics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science, or Computer Engineering. Additionally, candidates with a Master's degree in Electronics, Computer Science, or Electronics with Physics, or Computer Applications will also be considered eligible. The age limit for applicants has been set between 18 and 27 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be granted age relaxation as per rules. SC and ST categories will receive a five-year relaxation, and the OBC category will receive a three-year relaxation.
In terms of salary, selected candidates will receive a salary up to Level-7 pay scale (₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400). The selection process will involve shortlisting candidates based on their GATE scores. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for a skill test and interview.
