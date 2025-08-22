Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

IBPS Clerk 2025 Application Deadline Extended

IBPS Clerk 2025: To apply, candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 22, 2025

IBPS Clerk 2025
IBPS Clerk 2025(Image-Freepik)

IBPS Clerk 2025: Important updates have been released regarding the IBPS Clerk recruitment exam. The application deadline has been extended. The online application deadline for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2025 (now Customer Service Associate – CSA) was initially set for 21 August 2025. Applications can now be submitted until 28 August. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so on the official website as soon as possible. The deadline for fee payment and corrections is also 28 August. A total of 10,277 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The preliminary exam is scheduled for October 2025, and the main exam for November 2025.

IBPS Clerk 2025: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Regarding the age limit, candidates must be between 20 and 28 years of age (date of birth should not be before 2 August 1997 and after 1 August 2005). Reserved categories will receive age relaxations. SC/ST candidates will get a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates will get a 3-year relaxation. Knowledge of computers is mandatory. Candidates should possess a diploma/degree in computer operations/IT or have studied computers at the school/college level.

IBPS Clerk Vacancy: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Preliminary Exam (Online)

Total Questions: 100
Total Marks: 100
Time: 60 minutes

Sections:
English Language – 30 questions (30 marks)
Numerical Ability – 35 questions (35 marks)
Reasoning Ability – 35 questions (35 marks)

Main Exam (Online)
Final merit will be based solely on the marks obtained in the main examination. There will be negative marking in this exam. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer in both the preliminary and main examinations.

Updated on:

22 Aug 2025 11:54 am

Published on:

22 Aug 2025 11:33 am

