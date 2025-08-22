IBPS Clerk 2025 Application Deadline Extended

IBPS Clerk 2025: Important updates have been released regarding the IBPS Clerk recruitment exam. The application deadline has been extended. The online application deadline for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2025 (now Customer Service Associate – CSA) was initially set for 21 August 2025. Applications can now be submitted until 28 August. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so on the official website as soon as possible. The deadline for fee payment and corrections is also 28 August. A total of 10,277 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The preliminary exam is scheduled for October 2025, and the main exam for November 2025.