IBPS Clerk 2025: Last Day to Apply Online Today

The last date to apply for IBPS Clerk 2025 is today. Candidates can fill out the online application form by visiting ibps.in. Learn about the application process, fees, how to upload the handwritten declaration, and the preliminary exam date.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

IBPS Clerk 2025 Apply Online
IBPS Clerk 2025 Apply Online (Image: Freepik)

IBPS Clerk 2025 Apply Online: The last date to apply online for IBPS Clerk 2025 is today, 28 August 2025. Candidates who have not yet filled out the application form for any reason can complete their form by visiting ibps.in as soon as possible. Candidates who successfully apply will be issued an admit card for the preliminary examination.

IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam Date

The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination will be held on 4, 5, and 11 October 2025.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM Category: ₹175

Other Categories: ₹850

How to Upload Handwritten Declaration

Follow the steps below to upload the handwritten declaration in the application form.

  • Visit the official website ibps.in.
  • Login (if already registered).
  • Click on the link to upload the handwritten declaration.
  • Select and upload the file from your computer/mobile.
  • Check the preview of the uploaded file and submit after confirmation.

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk 2025

  • Visit the official website and click on the IBPS Clerk Apply Online link.
  • Complete the registration by filling in all the necessary details.
  • Login and fill out the application form.
  • Upload scanned photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration.
  • Pay the online application fee and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to fill out their form today as the application deadline is today.

