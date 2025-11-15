Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2025: Vacancies in Clerk Recruitment Increased Again, Selection Now for Over 1500 Seats

The preliminary examination for this recruitment was held on October 4 and 5, 2025, and candidates are now awaiting its results.

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

IBPS Clerk Exam

IBPS Clerk Exam Vacancy(Image-Freepik)

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 has an important update for candidates. The institute has once again increased the number of posts. Now, a total of 15,684 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment process, instead of 13,533. This is the second time IBPS has increased the vacancies in this recruitment. In the latest update, 2,151 new posts have been added. Earlier, the initial notification had 10,277 posts, to which 2,837 posts were added, making the total number 13,533. The preliminary examination for this recruitment has already been conducted on October 4 and 5, 2025, and candidates are now awaiting its results. Due to the increase in the number of posts, it is expected that the preliminary cutoff may remain lower than previously estimated. Successful candidates in the preliminary exam will get an opportunity to appear for the main examination.

Exam Pattern

The IBPS Clerk Mains examination is 120 minutes long, comprising a total of 155 questions, with the total marks for the exam being 200. This exam includes 40 questions from General and Financial Awareness carrying 50 marks, 40 questions from English Language carrying 40 marks, 40 questions from Reasoning Ability carrying 60 marks, and 35 questions from Quantitative Aptitude carrying 50 marks. After the main examination, a test for knowledge of the local language will also be conducted. However, candidates who have studied the local language of their state as a subject in Class 10th or above will be exempted from this test. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applicable for incorrect answers in the MCQ questions of both the preliminary and mains examinations. The final selection list will be prepared solely based on the marks obtained in the mains examination.

IBPS Clerk Exam: Vacancies by State




















































































































































































































































































































































State / Union TerritorySCSTOBCEWSURTotal
Andaman & Nicobar00211316
Andhra Pradesh773311042200462
Arunachal Pradesh015022441
Assam264410236189397
Bihar118420172365760
Chandigarh10201215
Chhattisgarh34971328142314
Dadra Nagar Haveli / Daman Diu012132844
Delhi39197323125279
Goa0815972104
Gujarat761642951054691109
Haryana320471594188
Himachal Pradesh324251360134
Jammu & Kashmir151645076
Jharkhand27603124126268
Karnataka2141083381355911386
Kerala3518934195354
Ladakh010078
Lakshadweep010067
Madhya Pradesh14219114093392958
Maharashtra1661424371597301634
Manipur011343048
Meghalaya04001317
Mizoram08021929
Nagaland011012234
Odisha871266654239572
Puducherry10511926
Punjab11207433164383
Rajasthan67537737174408
Sikkim03311825
Tamil Nadu24793221165231217
Telangana61278132161362
Tripura514033456
Uttar Pradesh5892875427211382781
Uttarakhand1107778103
West Bengal256522371024391086

15 Nov 2025 05:21 pm

Education News

