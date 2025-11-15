IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2025: Vacancies in Clerk Recruitment Increased Again, Selection Now for Over 1500 Seats

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 has an important update for candidates. The institute has once again increased the number of posts. Now, a total of 15,684 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment process, instead of 13,533. This is the second time IBPS has increased the vacancies in this recruitment. In the latest update, 2,151 new posts have been added. Earlier, the initial notification had 10,277 posts, to which 2,837 posts were added, making the total number 13,533. The preliminary examination for this recruitment has already been conducted on October 4 and 5, 2025, and candidates are now awaiting its results. Due to the increase in the number of posts, it is expected that the preliminary cutoff may remain lower than previously estimated. Successful candidates in the preliminary exam will get an opportunity to appear for the main examination.