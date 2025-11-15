IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2025: Vacancies in Clerk Recruitment Increased Again, Selection Now for Over 1500 Seats

IBPS Clerk Exam Vacancy(Image-Freepik)
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 has an important update for candidates. The institute has once again increased the number of posts. Now, a total of 15,684 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment process, instead of 13,533. This is the second time IBPS has increased the vacancies in this recruitment. In the latest update, 2,151 new posts have been added. Earlier, the initial notification had 10,277 posts, to which 2,837 posts were added, making the total number 13,533. The preliminary examination for this recruitment has already been conducted on October 4 and 5, 2025, and candidates are now awaiting its results. Due to the increase in the number of posts, it is expected that the preliminary cutoff may remain lower than previously estimated. Successful candidates in the preliminary exam will get an opportunity to appear for the main examination.
The IBPS Clerk Mains examination is 120 minutes long, comprising a total of 155 questions, with the total marks for the exam being 200. This exam includes 40 questions from General and Financial Awareness carrying 50 marks, 40 questions from English Language carrying 40 marks, 40 questions from Reasoning Ability carrying 60 marks, and 35 questions from Quantitative Aptitude carrying 50 marks. After the main examination, a test for knowledge of the local language will also be conducted. However, candidates who have studied the local language of their state as a subject in Class 10th or above will be exempted from this test. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applicable for incorrect answers in the MCQ questions of both the preliminary and mains examinations. The final selection list will be prepared solely based on the marks obtained in the mains examination.
|State / Union Territory
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|UR
|Total
|Andaman & Nicobar
|0
|0
|2
|1
|13
|16
|Andhra Pradesh
|77
|33
|110
|42
|200
|462
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|15
|0
|2
|24
|41
|Assam
|26
|44
|102
|36
|189
|397
|Bihar
|118
|4
|201
|72
|365
|760
|Chandigarh
|1
|0
|2
|0
|12
|15
|Chhattisgarh
|34
|97
|13
|28
|142
|314
|Dadra Nagar Haveli / Daman Diu
|0
|12
|1
|3
|28
|44
|Delhi
|39
|19
|73
|23
|125
|279
|Goa
|0
|8
|15
|9
|72
|104
|Gujarat
|76
|164
|295
|105
|469
|1109
|Haryana
|32
|0
|47
|15
|94
|188
|Himachal Pradesh
|32
|4
|25
|13
|60
|134
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1
|5
|16
|4
|50
|76
|Jharkhand
|27
|60
|31
|24
|126
|268
|Karnataka
|214
|108
|338
|135
|591
|1386
|Kerala
|35
|1
|89
|34
|195
|354
|Ladakh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|8
|Lakshadweep
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|142
|191
|140
|93
|392
|958
|Maharashtra
|166
|142
|437
|159
|730
|1634
|Manipur
|0
|11
|3
|4
|30
|48
|Meghalaya
|0
|4
|0
|0
|13
|17
|Mizoram
|0
|8
|0
|2
|19
|29
|Nagaland
|0
|11
|0
|1
|22
|34
|Odisha
|87
|126
|66
|54
|239
|572
|Puducherry
|1
|0
|5
|1
|19
|26
|Punjab
|112
|0
|74
|33
|164
|383
|Rajasthan
|67
|53
|77
|37
|174
|408
|Sikkim
|0
|3
|3
|1
|18
|25
|Tamil Nadu
|247
|9
|322
|116
|523
|1217
|Telangana
|61
|27
|81
|32
|161
|362
|Tripura
|5
|14
|0
|3
|34
|56
|Uttar Pradesh
|589
|28
|754
|272
|1138
|2781
|Uttarakhand
|11
|0
|7
|7
|78
|103
|West Bengal
|256
|52
|237
|102
|439
|1086
