IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released: Check Now

IBPS Clerk Mains result: How to check the result First, visit the official website ibps.in to view the result. On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Result of Online Main Examination for CRP-CSA-XIV’ link.

Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth on the login page. Your result will be displayed on the screen after submission. Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

IBPS: Important dates for other exams Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Recruitment:

Officer Scale I Prelims: 27 July, 2-3 August 2025

Officer Scale I Mains: 13 September 2025

Officer Scale II & III Mains: 13 September 2025

Office Assistant Prelims: 30 August, 6-7 September 2025

Office Assistant Mains: 9 November 2025

Public Sector Bank (PSB) Recruitment:

PO/MT Prelims: 4, 5, 11 October 2025

PO/MT Mains: 29 November 2025

Customer Service Associates Prelims: 6, 7, 13, 14 December 2025

Customer Service Associates Mains: 1 February 2026