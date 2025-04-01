scriptIBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released: Check Now | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released: Check Now

The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 was conducted on 13 October 2024. The exam included questions on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude.

BharatApr 01, 2025 / 02:39 pm

Patrika Desk

The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 results have been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, ibps.in. To check the result, candidates will need their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. The IBPS Clerk Mains exam was held on 13 October 2024. The exam included questions on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. A total of 6148 positions will be filled through this recruitment process.

IBPS Clerk Mains result: How to check the result

First, visit the official website ibps.in to view the result.

On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Result of Online Main Examination for CRP-CSA-XIV’ link.
Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth on the login page.

Your result will be displayed on the screen after submission.

Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

IBPS: Important dates for other exams

Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Recruitment:
Officer Scale I Prelims: 27 July, 2-3 August 2025
Officer Scale I Mains: 13 September 2025
Officer Scale II & III Mains: 13 September 2025
Office Assistant Prelims: 30 August, 6-7 September 2025
Office Assistant Mains: 9 November 2025
Public Sector Bank (PSB) Recruitment:
PO/MT Prelims: 4, 5, 11 October 2025
PO/MT Mains: 29 November 2025
Customer Service Associates Prelims: 6, 7, 13, 14 December 2025
Customer Service Associates Mains: 1 February 2026

