Education News

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Increase in Vacancies for IBPS Clerk Recruitment, Highest Jump in This State

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 preliminary examination was held on October 4 and 5. Candidates are now awaiting its results. The main examination will be conducted after the results are released.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025 has brought great news for candidates. This year, there has been a bumper increase in the number of clerk positions. Earlier, recruitment was to be done for a total of 10,277 posts, which has now been increased to 13,533. This means 2,837 new vacancies have been added this time. According to the released official notice, the maximum increase in posts has been in Uttar Pradesh. Here, the number of vacancies has been increased from 1,315 to 2,346. In Rajasthan, the posts have been increased from 328 to 394, and in Bihar, from 308 to 748. Conversely, the number of vacancies in Delhi has been reduced.

Updated State-wise Vacancies



























































































































































StateVacancies
Andaman & Nicobar15
Andhra Pradesh409
Arunachal Pradesh36
Assam373
Bihar748
Chandigarh13
Chhattisgarh298
Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu43
Delhi279
Goa90
Gujarat860
Haryana181
Himachal Pradesh121
Jammu & Kashmir75
Jharkhand177
Karnataka1248
Kerala342
Ladakh7
Lakshadweep7
Madhya Pradesh755
Maharashtra1144
Manipur43
Meghalaya19
Mizoram29
Nagaland34
Odisha479
Puducherry24
Punjab313
Rajasthan394
Sikkim22
Tamil Nadu1161
Telangana302
Tripura59
Uttar Pradesh2346
Uttarakhand95
West Bengal992

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025: Exam Dates

The preliminary examination for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 was conducted on October 4 and 5. Candidates are now awaiting its results. After the results are declared, the main examination will be conducted. The main examination will be of 120 minutes, with a total of 155 questions carrying 200 marks. The exam will include 40 questions (50 marks) on General and Financial Awareness, 40 questions (40 marks) on English Language, 40 questions (60 marks) on Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and 35 questions (50 marks) on Quantitative Aptitude.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Negative Marking Also Applicable

A Local Language Test will also be conducted after the main examination. However, candidates who have studied the local language of the state they have applied for at the 10th grade level or higher will be exempted from this test. Negative marking will also be applicable in the main examination. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The final merit list will be prepared solely based on the marks obtained in the main examination.

