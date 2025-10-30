IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Increase in Vacancies for IBPS Clerk Recruitment, Highest Jump in This State

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025 has brought great news for candidates. This year, there has been a bumper increase in the number of clerk positions. Earlier, recruitment was to be done for a total of 10,277 posts, which has now been increased to 13,533. This means 2,837 new vacancies have been added this time. According to the released official notice, the maximum increase in posts has been in Uttar Pradesh. Here, the number of vacancies has been increased from 1,315 to 2,346. In Rajasthan, the posts have been increased from 328 to 394, and in Bihar, from 308 to 748. Conversely, the number of vacancies in Delhi has been reduced.
|State
|Vacancies
|Andaman & Nicobar
|15
|Andhra Pradesh
|409
|Arunachal Pradesh
|36
|Assam
|373
|Bihar
|748
|Chandigarh
|13
|Chhattisgarh
|298
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu
|43
|Delhi
|279
|Goa
|90
|Gujarat
|860
|Haryana
|181
|Himachal Pradesh
|121
|Jammu & Kashmir
|75
|Jharkhand
|177
|Karnataka
|1248
|Kerala
|342
|Ladakh
|7
|Lakshadweep
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|755
|Maharashtra
|1144
|Manipur
|43
|Meghalaya
|19
|Mizoram
|29
|Nagaland
|34
|Odisha
|479
|Puducherry
|24
|Punjab
|313
|Rajasthan
|394
|Sikkim
|22
|Tamil Nadu
|1161
|Telangana
|302
|Tripura
|59
|Uttar Pradesh
|2346
|Uttarakhand
|95
|West Bengal
|992
The preliminary examination for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 was conducted on October 4 and 5. Candidates are now awaiting its results. After the results are declared, the main examination will be conducted. The main examination will be of 120 minutes, with a total of 155 questions carrying 200 marks. The exam will include 40 questions (50 marks) on General and Financial Awareness, 40 questions (40 marks) on English Language, 40 questions (60 marks) on Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and 35 questions (50 marks) on Quantitative Aptitude.
A Local Language Test will also be conducted after the main examination. However, candidates who have studied the local language of the state they have applied for at the 10th grade level or higher will be exempted from this test. Negative marking will also be applicable in the main examination. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The final merit list will be prepared solely based on the marks obtained in the main examination.
