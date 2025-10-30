IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Increase in Vacancies for IBPS Clerk Recruitment, Highest Jump in This State

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025 has brought great news for candidates. This year, there has been a bumper increase in the number of clerk positions. Earlier, recruitment was to be done for a total of 10,277 posts, which has now been increased to 13,533. This means 2,837 new vacancies have been added this time. According to the released official notice, the maximum increase in posts has been in Uttar Pradesh. Here, the number of vacancies has been increased from 1,315 to 2,346. In Rajasthan, the posts have been increased from 328 to 394, and in Bihar, from 308 to 748. Conversely, the number of vacancies in Delhi has been reduced.