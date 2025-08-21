IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Last Day to Apply Today for More Than 10,000 Posts

Today is the last day to apply for the IBPS Clerk recruitment. The deadline for online applications for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2025 (now Customer Service Associate – CSA) is today, 21 August 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website as soon as possible. The last date for submitting the application fee and making corrections is also today. A total of 10,277 positions will be filled through this recruitment. The preliminary examination for this vacancy is scheduled for October 2025, and the main examination will be held in November 2025.