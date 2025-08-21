IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Last Day to Apply Today for More Than 10,000 Posts

Today is the last day to apply for the IBPS Clerk recruitment. The deadline for online applications for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2025 (now Customer Service Associate – CSA) is today, 21 August 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website as soon as possible. The last date for submitting the application fee and making corrections is also today. A total of 10,277 positions will be filled through this recruitment. The preliminary examination for this vacancy is scheduled for October 2025, and the main examination will be held in November 2025.
Regarding educational qualifications for this recruitment, candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. The age limit for candidates should be between 20 and 28 years (date of birth should not be before 2 August 1997 and after 1 August 2005). Reserved categories will receive age relaxations. SC/ST candidates will get a five-year relaxation, and OBC candidates will get a three-year relaxation. Candidates must have computer knowledge; a diploma/degree in computer operations/IT or having studied computer subjects at the school/college level is required. Selected candidates will be paid ₹24,050 – ₹64,480 according to the basic pay scale.
Preliminary Examination (Online)
Sections:
English Language – 30 questions (30 marks)
Numerical Ability – 35 questions (35 marks)
Reasoning Ability – 35 questions (35 marks)
Main Examination (Online)
The final merit list will be based solely on the marks obtained in the main examination. There will be negative marking in this examination. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer in both the preliminary and main examinations.