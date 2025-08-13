Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

IBPS PO 2025 Admit Card To be released: Process and Exam Dates

The IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held on 17, 23, and 24 August 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are available.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 (Image-Freepik)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) may release the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam 2025 at any time. Candidates who have applied for this exam will be able to download it from the official IBPS website, ibps.in, after its release. To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter their registration number and date of birth (as a password).

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Dates

The IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held on 17, 23 and 24 August 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are available and bring a printed copy with them on the day of the exam. The admit card will contain important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre address and time.

Release Date

It is expected that the IBPS PO admit card will be available in the third week of August 2025. No official date it announced yet. The pre-exam training (PET) call letter was already released by IBPS on 11 August 2025.

How to Download

  • First, visit the official website ibps.in.
  • Go to the Recent Updates section on the home page.
  • Click on the link related to IBPS PO Admit Card 2025.
  • On the page that opens, enter your registration number and password/date of birth.
  • After logging in, your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print it.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 06:04 pm

English News / Education News / IBPS PO 2025 Admit Card To be released: Process and Exam Dates
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.