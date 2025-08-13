IBPS PO 2025 Admit Card To be released: Process and Exam Dates

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) may release the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam 2025 at any time. Candidates who have applied for this exam will be able to download it from the official IBPS website, ibps.in, after its release. To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter their registration number and date of birth (as a password).
The IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held on 17, 23 and 24 August 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are available and bring a printed copy with them on the day of the exam. The admit card will contain important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre address and time.
It is expected that the IBPS PO admit card will be available in the third week of August 2025. No official date it announced yet. The pre-exam training (PET) call letter was already released by IBPS on 11 August 2025.