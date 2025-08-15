Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

IBPS PO 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

The IBPS Probationary Officer/Management Trainee Preliminary Examination will be held online on 17, 23, and 24 August 2025. The paper will consist of 100 objective-type questions.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 (Image-Freepik)

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT-XV) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official IBPS website, ibps.in. To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their registration number/roll number and date of birth/password. The admit cards will be available on the website until 24 August 2025. Candidates must bring their admit cards along with necessary documents and adhere to the guidelines at the examination centre.

How to Download the Admit Card

  • To download the admit card, first visit the official website, ibps.in.
  • On the website's homepage, click on the “IBPS Online Pre-Examination (CRP PO/MT-XV) Admit Card 2025” link.
  • Log in by entering your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print it.

Exam Date and Pattern

The IBPS Probationary Officer/Management Trainee Preliminary Examination will be held on 17, 23 and 24 August 2025 in online mode. The paper will consist of a total of 100 objective-type questions. This includes 30 questions on the English Language, 35 questions on Quantitative Aptitude, and 35 questions on Reasoning Ability. The time limit for the exam will be 1 hour.
Negative marking will be applicable in this examination; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

