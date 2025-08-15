IBPS PO 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT-XV) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official IBPS website, ibps.in. To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their registration number/roll number and date of birth/password. The admit cards will be available on the website until 24 August 2025. Candidates must bring their admit cards along with necessary documents and adhere to the guidelines at the examination centre.
The IBPS Probationary Officer/Management Trainee Preliminary Examination will be held on 17, 23 and 24 August 2025 in online mode. The paper will consist of a total of 100 objective-type questions. This includes 30 questions on the English Language, 35 questions on Quantitative Aptitude, and 35 questions on Reasoning Ability. The time limit for the exam will be 1 hour.
Negative marking will be applicable in this examination; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.