IBPS PO 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT-XV) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official IBPS website, ibps.in. To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their registration number/roll number and date of birth/password. The admit cards will be available on the website until 24 August 2025. Candidates must bring their admit cards along with necessary documents and adhere to the guidelines at the examination centre.