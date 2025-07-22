IBPS PO Application Deadline Extended

IBPS PO Form Date: A significant opportunity has arisen for young people seeking career in the banking sector. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the recruitment process for Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 5208 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The application deadline is 28 July 2025. This date was previously 21 July, but has been extended by 7 days.
To apply for these positions, candidates must have graduated from a recognised university. Final-year students are not eligible. The age limit is a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 30 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 July 2025. Reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, and differently-abled candidates will receive age relaxations as per regulations.
For General/OBC category: ₹850
For SC/ST/PwD category: ₹175
The fee can be paid online through net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.
Tentative Exam Dates
Preliminary Exam (Prelims): August 2025
Main Exam (Mains): October 2025