22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

IBPS PO Application Deadline Extended

Candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university to apply for these positions.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

IBPS PO Recruitment
IBPS PO Recruitment (Image-Freepik)

IBPS PO Form Date: A significant opportunity has arisen for young people seeking career in the banking sector. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the recruitment process for Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 5208 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The application deadline is 28 July 2025. This date was previously 21 July, but has been extended by 7 days.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

To apply for these positions, candidates must have graduated from a recognised university. Final-year students are not eligible. The age limit is a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 30 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 July 2025. Reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, and differently-abled candidates will receive age relaxations as per regulations.

Application Fee and Tentative Exam Dates

For General/OBC category: ₹850
For SC/ST/PwD category: ₹175
The fee can be paid online through net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

Tentative Exam Dates

Preliminary Exam (Prelims): August 2025
Main Exam (Mains): October 2025

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official IBPS website at ibpsreg.ibps.in/crppoxvjun25.
  • On the website's homepage, click on “Click here for New Registration” and register by filling in the required information.
  • After registration, log in and upload your photograph, signature, thumb impression, and necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee according to your category.
  • After carefully reviewing all details, submit the form.
  • Download and save a copy of the application form for future use.

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 11:24 am

English News / Education News / IBPS PO Application Deadline Extended
