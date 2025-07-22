IBPS PO Application Deadline Extended

IBPS PO Form Date: A significant opportunity has arisen for young people seeking career in the banking sector. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the recruitment process for Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 5208 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The application deadline is 28 July 2025. This date was previously 21 July, but has been extended by 7 days.