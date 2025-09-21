IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Expected Release Date, Download Link, and Next Steps

Candidates eagerly awaiting the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 have received a significant update. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is about to announce the preliminary examination results very soon. According to the latest information, the result is likely to be declared in the last week of September 2025.
The IBPS PO/MT Prelims exam was conducted on 17, 23, and 24 August 2025 at various centres. This exam was of 100 marks, and candidates were given a total of 60 minutes to solve the questions. There was also a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.
Candidates will need to visit the official website to view and download their scorecards. Follow these simple steps:
Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will now appear in the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025. The mains examination will be held on 12 October 2025. Candidates will be evaluated on the following subjects in this exam:
In short, the wait for the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 is not much longer. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the ibps.in website. Download the scorecard as soon as possible after the result is released and start preparing for the mains exam.