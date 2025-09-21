Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Expected Release Date, Download Link, and Next Steps

The IBPS PO preliminary examination results will be released soon. Candidates can check their results on the official website, ibps.in. Details on how to check the results and information about the next stage will also be available.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Date
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Date (Image: Freepik)

Candidates eagerly awaiting the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 have received a significant update. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is about to announce the preliminary examination results very soon. According to the latest information, the result is likely to be declared in the last week of September 2025.

When was the exam conducted?

The IBPS PO/MT Prelims exam was conducted on 17, 23, and 24 August 2025 at various centres. This exam was of 100 marks, and candidates were given a total of 60 minutes to solve the questions. There was also a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Result Checking Process

Candidates will need to visit the official website to view and download their scorecards. Follow these simple steps:

  • First, visit the IBPS website at ibps.in.
  • On the home page, click on the ‘IBPS PO/MT Prelims Result 2025’ link.
  • Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
  • After submitting, your scorecard will open on the screen.
  • Save a printout or PDF for future use.

What is the next step?

Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will now appear in the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025. The mains examination will be held on 12 October 2025. Candidates will be evaluated on the following subjects in this exam:

  • Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
  • General/Economy/Banking Awareness
  • English Language
  • Data Analysis and Interpretation

In short, the wait for the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 is not much longer. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the ibps.in website. Download the scorecard as soon as possible after the result is released and start preparing for the mains exam.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 09:56 am

English News / Education News / IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Expected Release Date, Download Link, and Next Steps
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.