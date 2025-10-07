Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released: Download Your Scorecard

The IBPS PO Preliminary Examination 2025 scorecard has been released. All candidates can download their scorecard using their registration details by October 12, 2025.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025, IBPS PO scorecard download link, IBPS PO result 2025, IBPS PO prelims marks 2025, IBPS login for PO scorecard,

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard (Image: AI)

IBPS PO Prelims Marks 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates can view and download their individual scorecards from the official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO Prelims scorecard will be available on the website until October 12, 2025. Candidates are advised to download a copy for future reference.

Download Process

  • Visit the official website ibps.in
  • Click on the link 'View Scorecard' for IBPS PO Preliminary Examination Result 2025 on the homepage
  • A new page will open. Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password
  • Click on the submit button to view your scorecard
  • Check your marks and download the scorecard
  • Take a printout for future use

When Were the Exams Conducted

The results for the IBPS PO Preliminary Examination were declared on September 26, 2025. As per the IBPS exam calendar, the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) was conducted on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025.

IBPS PO Main Exam Pattern

The main examination will consist of two parts. An objective test of 200 marks and a descriptive test of 25 marks. The objective test will include Reasoning, General/Economy/Banking/Digital/Financial Awareness (including RBI circulars), English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Each of these sections is divided into Section 'A' and Section 'B', and all questions in both sections are compulsory. Some questions are of one mark, while others are of two marks.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 01:49 pm

English News / Education News / IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released: Download Your Scorecard

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

CAT 2025 Correction Window: Last Chance to Edit Application Form

CAT 2025 correction window, CAT application form correction 2025, Edit CAT form 2025, CAT form correction last date, CAT 2025 form update,
Education News

DDA Recruitment 2025: Over 1700 Vacancies Announced for Diploma and B.Tech Holders

DDA Recruitment 2025
Education News

35,000 CA students to receive scholarships, know full details

Education News

IBPS RRB 2025: Application Correction Window Open, Know How to Make Online Changes

IBPS RRB correction window 2025, IBPS RRB 2025 application form correction, IBPS RRB edit form 2025, IBPS RRB online form correction link, IBPS RRB application update 2025,
Education News

RRB NTPC UG Results: Know When RRB NTPC UG Results Will Be Released, Check Here

RRB NTPC UG result 2025, RRB NTPC result date, RRB UG result check online, Railway NTPC UG exam result, RRB NTPC result official website,
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.