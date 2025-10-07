IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released: Download Your Scorecard

The main examination will consist of two parts. An objective test of 200 marks and a descriptive test of 25 marks. The objective test will include Reasoning, General/Economy/Banking/Digital/Financial Awareness (including RBI circulars), English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Each of these sections is divided into Section 'A' and Section 'B', and all questions in both sections are compulsory. Some questions are of one mark, while others are of two marks.