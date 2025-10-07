IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released: Download Your Scorecard

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard (Image: AI)
IBPS PO Prelims Marks 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates can view and download their individual scorecards from the official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO Prelims scorecard will be available on the website until October 12, 2025. Candidates are advised to download a copy for future reference.
The results for the IBPS PO Preliminary Examination were declared on September 26, 2025. As per the IBPS exam calendar, the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) was conducted on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025.
The main examination will consist of two parts. An objective test of 200 marks and a descriptive test of 25 marks. The objective test will include Reasoning, General/Economy/Banking/Digital/Financial Awareness (including RBI circulars), English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Each of these sections is divided into Section 'A' and Section 'B', and all questions in both sections are compulsory. Some questions are of one mark, while others are of two marks.
