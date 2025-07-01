IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: 5208 vacancies announced, exam pattern revised

Changes in Exam PatternPreliminary Examination English Language: 30 questions – 30 marks – 20 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions – 35 marks – 20 minutes
Reasoning Ability: 35 questions – 35 marks – 20 minutes
Total: 100 questions – 100 marks – 60 minutes
General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 35 questions – 50 marks – 25 minutes
English Language: 35 questions – 40 marks – 40 minutes
Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions – 50 marks – 45 minutes
Descriptive Test (Essay and Letter Writing): 2 questions – 25 marks – 30 minutes
Total: 225 marks
Preliminary Examination (Prelims)
Main Examination (Mains)
Interview
Educational Qualification and Age LimitCandidates must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university to apply. Age Limit
Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
Date of birth should not be before 2 July 1995 and after 1 July 2005.
OBC – 3 years
SC/ST – 5 years
Banks Involved in RecruitmentAppointments will be made in the following banks under this recruitment process. Bank of Baroda
Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
Canara Bank
Central Bank of India
Indian Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
Punjab National Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank
UCO Bank
Union Bank of India
Salary and Application FeeSalary Starting Salary: ₹48,480/-
Maximum Salary: ₹85,920/- (based on experience and promotion)
Other allowances will also be included. Application Fee General/OBC/EWS: ₹850/-
SC/ST/Divyang: ₹175/-
Payment can be made through online modes.
Important DatesApplication Starts: 1 July 2025
Application Deadline: 21 July 2025
Fee Payment Deadline: 21 July 2025
Pre-Exam Training: August 2025
Preliminary Examination: 17, 23, 24 August 2025
Prelims Result: September 2025
Main Examination: October 2025
Mains Result: November-December 2025
Interview: December-January 2026
Final Allotment: January-February 2026