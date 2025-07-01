scriptIBPS PO Recruitment 2025: 5208 vacancies announced, exam pattern revised | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: 5208 vacancies announced, exam pattern revised

A total of 5208 positions will be filled this time. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website ibps.in from 1 July 2025 to 21 July 2025.

Jul 01, 2025 / 10:51 am

Patrika Desk

IBPS PO Notification 2025

IBPS PO Notification 2025(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT-XV). A total of 5208 positions will be filled this time. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website, ibps.in, from 1 July 2025 to 21 July 2025.

Changes in Exam Pattern

Preliminary Examination

English Language: 30 questions – 30 marks – 20 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions – 35 marks – 20 minutes
Reasoning Ability: 35 questions – 35 marks – 20 minutes
Total: 100 questions – 100 marks – 60 minutes
Main Examination (Mains)

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 40 questions – 60 marks – 50 minutes
General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 35 questions – 50 marks – 25 minutes
English Language: 35 questions – 40 marks – 40 minutes
Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions – 50 marks – 45 minutes
Descriptive Test (Essay and Letter Writing): 2 questions – 25 marks – 30 minutes
Total: 225 marks
Selection Process

Candidates will be selected in three stages:
Preliminary Examination (Prelims)
Main Examination (Mains)
Interview

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university to apply.

Age Limit
Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
Date of birth should not be before 2 July 1995 and after 1 July 2005.
Relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per rules
OBC – 3 years
SC/ST – 5 years

Banks Involved in Recruitment

Appointments will be made in the following banks under this recruitment process.

Bank of Baroda
Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
Canara Bank
Central Bank of India
Indian Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
Punjab National Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank
UCO Bank
Union Bank of India

Salary and Application Fee

Salary

Starting Salary: ₹48,480/-
Maximum Salary: ₹85,920/- (based on experience and promotion)
Other allowances will also be included.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: ₹850/-
SC/ST/Divyang: ₹175/-
Payment can be made through online modes.

Important Dates

Application Starts: 1 July 2025
Application Deadline: 21 July 2025
Fee Payment Deadline: 21 July 2025
Pre-Exam Training: August 2025
Preliminary Examination: 17, 23, 24 August 2025
Prelims Result: September 2025
Main Examination: October 2025
Mains Result: November-December 2025
Interview: December-January 2026
Final Allotment: January-February 2026

News / Education News / IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: 5208 vacancies announced, exam pattern revised

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

in 5 hours

Heavy Rainfall Alert for 27 Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur

Heavy Rainfall Alert for 27 Rajasthan Districts

in 2 hours

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

Jaipur

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

in 2 hours

Indian Railways Updates Tatkal Ticketing: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory, Fare Revision Implemented

National News

Indian Railways Updates Tatkal Ticketing: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory, Fare Revision Implemented

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

BPSC 71st Exam: Over 300 Applicants Vie for Each of 1298 Positions

Education News

BPSC 71st Exam: Over 300 Applicants Vie for Each of 1298 Positions

in 4 hours

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: 5208 vacancies announced, exam pattern revised

Education News

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: 5208 vacancies announced, exam pattern revised

in 4 hours

JNVU Allows BA Students to Study Physics and Chemistry

Education News

JNVU Allows BA Students to Study Physics and Chemistry

14 hours ago

UP Board Releases 2025 Compartment Exam Schedule

Education News

UP Board Releases 2025 Compartment Exam Schedule

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.