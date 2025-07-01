IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: 5208 vacancies announced, exam pattern revised

Changes in Exam Pattern Preliminary Examination English Language: 30 questions – 30 marks – 20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions – 35 marks – 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions – 35 marks – 20 minutes

Total: 100 questions – 100 marks – 60 minutes

Main Examination (Mains) Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 40 questions – 60 marks – 50 minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 35 questions – 50 marks – 25 minutes

English Language: 35 questions – 40 marks – 40 minutes

Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions – 50 marks – 45 minutes

Descriptive Test (Essay and Letter Writing): 2 questions – 25 marks – 30 minutes

Total: 225 marks

Selection Process Candidates will be selected in three stages:

Preliminary Examination (Prelims)

Main Examination (Mains)

Interview Educational Qualification and Age Limit Candidates must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university to apply. Age Limit

Minimum Age: 20 years

Maximum Age: 30 years

Relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per rules

OBC – 3 years

SC/ST – 5 years Banks Involved in Recruitment Appointments will be made in the following banks under this recruitment process. Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

Salary and Application Fee Salary Starting Salary: ₹48,480/-

Maximum Salary: ₹85,920/- (based on experience and promotion)

Other allowances will also be included. Application Fee General/OBC/EWS: ₹850/-

SC/ST/Divyang: ₹175/-

Payment can be made through online modes.